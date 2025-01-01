Buy .uk domains with no added fees

Both .uk and .co.uk are official domain extensions for the United Kingdom.

The main difference is historical. The .co.uk domain has been around for longer and is traditionally associated with commercial entities. The .uk domain is a newer, shorter, and more concise option that was launched to expand the choices for businesses and individuals seeking a UK domain name. Both are excellent choices for a UK-focused website, and the decision often comes down to personal preference, brand identity, and availability.