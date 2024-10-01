Cloudflare for Media and Entertainment

Deliver fast, secure, and uninterrupted experiences

Delivering a flawless media experience at a global scale is an orchestrated effort — it not only requires fast, uninterrupted delivery of content, but also protecting media properties from malicious traffic.

Cloudflare makes it easy for media and entertainment organizations to deliver a world-class experience that is secure, fast, and reliable.

Network modernization: Simplify your networking with Cloudflare

Secure Your Media Assets

Media security

Cyber attacks can bring your media properties to a crawl or knock them offline completely. Sophisticated malicious bots can go undetected and create havoc by scraping proprietary content, taking over accounts, and stealing sensitive information. Deliver a secure experience to your global audience with Cloudflare.

Media security

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

Accelerate Your Content

Accelerate media

Online viewers have zero tolerance for sluggish media performance — no matter which part of the world they’re connecting from or which device they’re using. Leverage Cloudflare’s global Anycast network and serverless capabilities to deliver the experience your viewers desire.

Accelerate media

Ensure 100% Uptime and Availability

media - reliability

Millions of dollars spent on building a media brand can go to waste if your web properties are unavailable and your customers can’t find you. Network speed doesn't matter if your origins are down or your DNS provider is suffering an outage. Cloudflare ensures 100% uptime and availability of your digital properties.

media - reliability

