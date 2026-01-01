Developers who know use Cloudflare
All the primitives you need to build full-stack and AI applications
Pure creation and unhindered innovation. Stop worrying about infrastructure, performance, and unpredictable pricing: the Cloudflare developer platform offers scalable computing power, databases, storage, media, and AI to build applications.
BENEFITS
Build on scalable infrastructure in the connectivity cloud
Improve user experience everywhere
Get the lowest latency with greater control when code is automatically deployed to all 330 global locations.
Boost productivity and innovation
Build, deploy, and deliver trusted applications everywhere without operational overhead.
Transparent and competitive pricing
Reduce costs with generous free tiers, transparent pricing, and no egress fees.
ANALYST RECOGNITION
What top analysts say
Cloudflare named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud-Native Application Platforms
Cloudflare named a ‘Leader’ in 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Commercial Edge Delivery Services
Build ambitious applications
Build
Store
Deliver
Explore how to build full-stack web applications on Cloudflare
Optimizing application development with serverless
Top use cases
Optimize web experience
Enhance your applications with optimized images, video, and dynamic functions.
Improve application reliability
Detect, diagnose, and resolve application issues with logging and analytics.
Ingest, store, and query data
A variety of options for storing, processing, and querying data and objects.
Deliver, store, and optimize media
Enable rapid, cost-effective downloads of digital assets stored as objects.
C&A goes serverless with Cloudflare to scale swiftly when online shopping soars
"Cloudflare aligns precisely with our ecommerce vision. With Cloudflare Workers, we eliminate the operational overhead of implementing and managing servers. That gives us more time to focus on the business."
Developer platform case studies
PRODUCTS
Build full-stack serverless applications
Workers AI
Run inference on GPUs across a global network.
Pages
Create full-stack applications that are instantly deployed to the Cloudflare global network.
Resources
EBOOK
Built with Workers
Built on Cloudflare: Explore what other companies are building with the Cloudflare Developer Platform.
DOCUMENTATION
Community of developers
Join the Cloudflare Developers Discord. Share what you're building or ask questions with the Workers community and Cloudflare employees.
WHITEPAPER
Start building today
After taking this Egghead course, you will be ready to start experimenting with your own Cloudflare Workers projects.