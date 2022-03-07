Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, and Ping Identity Join Forces to Strengthen U.S. Cybersecurity in Light Of Increased Cyber Threats

San Francisco, CA, March 07, 2022 — Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), a leader in identity authentication, authorization, and risk solutions for large enterprises, today announced a new Critical Infrastructure Defense Project to provide free cybersecurity services to particularly vulnerable industries during this time of heightened risk. This project is designed to enhance defenses against key areas of enterprise risk and eligible organizations will have access to the full suite of Cloudflare Zero Trust solutions, endpoint protection and intelligence services from CrowdStrike, and Zero Trust identity solutions from Ping Identity. This project, in collaboration with core partners across the public sector, will also offer an easy-to-follow roadmap that businesses in any industry can use to implement step-by-step security measures to defend themselves from cyberattack.

In February 2022, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) issued a ‘Shields Up’ advisory to urge all US businesses to take steps to prepare for potentially disruptive cyber activity in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As the Sunburst attack, which triggered a large-scale supply chain incident affecting thousands of organizations, and Colonial Pipeline incident, resulting in the shut down of its pipeline for five days, have demonstrated, attacks on U.S. infrastructure can have wide-spread impact on businesses and citizens alike.

“We rely on our infrastructure to power our homes, to provide access to water and basic necessities, and to maintain critical access to healthcare. That’s why it’s more important than ever for the security industry to band together and ensure that our most critical industries are protected and prepared,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We are honored to come together with CrowdStrike and Ping Identity during this time of heightened security risk to protect our nation’s most vulnerable infrastructure.”

“This is first and foremost a public service initiative to secure the endpoints and data of some of the most important critical infrastructure entities in the country,” said George Kurtz, CEO and co-founder of CrowdStrike. “We are in a position to help and we want to do all we can. Today, CrowdStrike is offering two no-cost capabilities in endpoint protection and intelligence services to help critical organizations in the U.S. better protect themselves against evolving threats and ensure critical functions for Americans are not disrupted.”

"With heightened targeting risk on our critical infrastructure, strong identity security is more important than ever,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “We are honored to partner with Cloudflare and CrowdStrike as a part of a comprehensive security offering at no cost. Together we stand strong in keeping our nation and infrastructure secure."

The security features available to organizations through the Critical Infrastructure Defense Project provide a Zero Trust model for securing the networks, endpoints and identities of organizations and critical threat intelligence for teams that are at risk of attack. U.S. hospitals and water and power utilities are encouraged to:

Visit https://CriticalInfrastructureDefense.org to learn about the Zero Trust security services available from Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, and Ping Identity. Review the Critical Infrastructure Defense checklist on the website, which provides easy-to-follow actions that organizations can take in the next day, week, and month to improve their cyber readiness. Reach out through the website to get onboarded onto Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, and Ping Identity’s solutions.

