TIME100 AI 2025

Meet the innovators, leaders, and thinkers reshaping our world through groundbreaking advances in artificial intelligence. Cloudflare Co-founder and CEO, Matthew Prince listed #1 on TIME’s list.

Featured in

The new york times - Logo
Forbes - Logo
NBC - Logo
WSJ - Logo
CNET - Logo
Wired - Logo
Recent news

CNBC Mad Money

CNBC's Jim Cramer is joined by Matthew Prince, Cloudflare's CEO and co-founder

August 04, 2025

Investors Business Daily

How Cloudflare CEO Prince turned company into Internet's 'Swiss Army Knife'

July 17, 2025

The New York Times

Cloudflare introduces default blocking of A.I. data scrapers

July 1, 2025

Press releases

Press release

Cloudflare and UNICEF's giga partner to accelerate school connectivity worldwide

Sept 26, 2025

Press release

Cloudflare introduces NET dollar to support a new business model for the AI-driven Internet

Sept 25, 2025

Press release

Cloudflare gives creators new tool to control use of their content

Sept 24, 2025

Industry and press awards

Time magazine 100 most influential companies 2025 cover

TIME100 AI

TIME100 AI leaders 2025
The 20 hottest AI cybersecurity companies

CRN AI 100

The 20 hottest AI cybersecurity companies
2025 Time magazine americas best midsize companies cover

TIME100

TIME100 most influential companies
2025 Forbes Magazine America's Best Midsize Companies Cover

Forbes

Forbes best midsize employers 2025
Additional resources

Contact us

Daniella Vallurupalli
Head of Global Communications

press@cloudflare.com
+1 650-741-3104

Cloudflare Radar

Up to date Internet trends & insights

Investor relations

For the latest investor information

Blog

For keeping up with the latest on Cloudflare

