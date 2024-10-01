Challenges of protecting origin infrastructure

Your origin IP addresses and open ports are exposed and vulnerable to advanced attackers, even when they’re behind your cloud-based security services. Some common ways to stop these direct DDoS or data breach attempts include monitoring incoming IP addresses through access control lists (ACLs) and enabling IP security via GRE tunnels.

Compared to other network security solutions — like secure tunneling software — these approaches are often slow and expensive, time-consuming to set up and maintain, and lack fully integrated encryption.

Securely connect origins directly to Cloudflare

Cloudflare Tunnel is tunneling software that lets you quickly secure and encrypt application traffic to any type of infrastructure, so you can hide your web server IP addresses, block direct attacks, and get back to delivering great applications.

Here’s how it works:

The Tunnel daemon creates an encrypted tunnel between your origin web server and Cloudflare’s nearest data center, all without opening any public inbound ports.

After locking down all origin server ports and protocols using your firewall, any requests on HTTP/S ports are dropped, including volumetric DDoS attacks. Data breach attempts — such as snooping of data in transit or brute force login attacks — are blocked entirely.

Learn more about how we built Tunnel — and how we're continuing to improve it.