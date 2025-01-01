About Cloudforce One

Our mission

Cloudflare’s mission is to build a better Internet. Cloudforce One exists to further that mission by detecting, disrupting, and degrading threat actors who seek to erode trust and bend the Internet for personal or political gain

Cloudforce One hunts and defends with unique insight that no one else has – Cloudflare’s global network that serves ~20% of the world’s Internet. This vantage point allows us to execute real-time reconnaissance and disruption from the point an attack is launched.

What we do

We create threat intelligence to arm security teams with the necessary context to make fast, confident decisions.

Global Threat Visibility
Global Threat Visibility

Our vast global network provides extensive visibility into developing threat actor behavior and infrastructure, not just IOCs after the fact.

network-scale
Shared Platform Intelligence

Intelligence is automatically shared across Cloudflare’s platform to stop ~190 billion attacks every day, protecting people, applications, and networks for our millions of customers.

Target icon
Attack Disruption

We go beyond insight to actively disrupt and dismantle threat actor infrastructure from the point of launch, before it can cause damage.

How it works

20%

of Internet properties run on Cloudflare

~190B

attacks blocked in the past quarter

78M

HTTP requests processed every second

