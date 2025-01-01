Cloudflare’s mission is to build a better Internet. Cloudforce One exists to further that mission by detecting, disrupting, and degrading threat actors who seek to erode trust and bend the Internet for personal or political gain
Cloudforce One hunts and defends with unique insight that no one else has – Cloudflare’s global network that serves ~20% of the world’s Internet. This vantage point allows us to execute real-time reconnaissance and disruption from the point an attack is launched.
We create threat intelligence to arm security teams with the necessary context to make fast, confident decisions.
Our vast global network provides extensive visibility into developing threat actor behavior and infrastructure, not just IOCs after the fact.
Intelligence is automatically shared across Cloudflare’s platform to stop ~190 billion attacks every day, protecting people, applications, and networks for our millions of customers.
We go beyond insight to actively disrupt and dismantle threat actor infrastructure from the point of launch, before it can cause damage.
