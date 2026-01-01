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Cloudflare Connect

San Francisco 2026

October 19 – 22, 2026 | Moscone West | San Francisco, CA
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Connect, protect, build — together

Join business leaders, industry peers, and Cloudflare experts to discover the latest in connectivity, security, and AI — and start shaping what comes next.

[Illustration] Connect 2026 Exclusive insights
Go behind the build

Be the first to see new Cloudflare products to help you build faster, secure smarter, and scale with confidence.

[Illustration] Connect 2026 Networking
Expand your network

Make meaningful connections with industry leaders, including Cloudflare experts and partner solutions.

[Illustration] Connect 2026 Breakout
Solve the impossible

Overcome your hardest infrastructure hurdles with insights and strategies from technical breakouts.

[Illustration] Connect 2026 Hackaton
Level up your skills

Join Cloudflare University for immersive, instructor-led labs to help you solve real-world challenges.

GLOBAL REACH

Build your future at Connect

Cloudflare Connect brings together industry leaders and innovators in a high-impact multi day experience designed to move you and your business forward.

2,500+

security and networking professionals

40+

sponsors

3.5

days

100+

groundbreaking sessions

Ticket Pricing

Don’t just watch the future happen — shape it.

Secure your ticket for Cloudflare Connect 2026 today.

Includes:

  • Meals
  • Exclusive event swag
  • Evening party

$100 discount for government, military, and education (must have .gov, .mil, or .edu email address).

[Illustration] Top of Card

Early bird

$595

Now - Jun 30
Register

Standard

$895

Jul 1 - Aug 31

Onsite

$1,495

Sep 1 - Oct 19

add-on

$495

Cloudflare University

Agenda at-a-glance

Monday
October 19

All Day

Cloudflare University
Global Partner Summit

Evening

Welcome Reception
Tuesday
October 20

Morning

Opening Session

All Day

Breakout Sessions
The Hub
Knowledge Bar
Innovations Theatre
Wednesday
October 21

Morning

Innovation Keynote

All Day

Breakout Sessions
The Hub
Knowledge Bar
Innovations Theatre

Evening

Cloudflare After Dark
Thursday
October 22

Morning

Closing Session

Half Day

Breakout Sessions
The Hub
Knowledge Bar
Innovations Theatre