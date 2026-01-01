Cloudflare Connect
San Francisco 2026
October 19 – 22, 2026 | Moscone West | San Francisco, CA
Connect, protect, build — together
Join business leaders, industry peers, and Cloudflare experts to discover the latest in connectivity, security, and AI — and start shaping what comes next.
Go behind the build
Be the first to see new Cloudflare products to help you build faster, secure smarter, and scale with confidence.
Expand your network
Make meaningful connections with industry leaders, including Cloudflare experts and partner solutions.
Solve the impossible
Overcome your hardest infrastructure hurdles with insights and strategies from technical breakouts.
Level up your skills
Join Cloudflare University for immersive, instructor-led labs to help you solve real-world challenges.
GLOBAL REACH
Build your future at Connect
Cloudflare Connect brings together industry leaders and innovators in a high-impact multi day experience designed to move you and your business forward.
2,500+
security and networking professionals
40+
sponsors
3.5
days
100+
groundbreaking sessions
Ticket Pricing
Don’t just watch the future happen — shape it.
Secure your ticket for Cloudflare Connect 2026 today.
Includes:
- Meals
- Exclusive event swag
- Evening party
$100 discount for government, military, and education (must have .gov, .mil, or .edu email address).
Early bird
$595
Now - Jun 30
Standard
$895
Jul 1 - Aug 31
Onsite
$1,495
Sep 1 - Oct 19
add-on
$495
Cloudflare University
Agenda at-a-glance
Monday
October 19
All Day
Cloudflare University
Global Partner Summit
Evening
Welcome Reception
Tuesday
October 20
Morning
Opening Session
All Day
Breakout Sessions
The Hub
Knowledge Bar
Innovations Theatre
Wednesday
October 21
Morning
Innovation Keynote
All Day
Breakout Sessions
The Hub
Knowledge Bar
Innovations Theatre
Evening
Cloudflare After Dark
Thursday
October 22
Morning
Closing Session
Half Day