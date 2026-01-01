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HIPAA

Cloudflare supports HIPAA compliance and offers a HIPAA-compliant environment for in scope services. Our formal Attestation of Compliance is part of our compliance documentation in the Cloudflare dashboard.

HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is a mandatory U.S. regulatory framework that protects the privacy and security of health information.

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Address data compliance requirements
Hipaa

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