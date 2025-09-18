註冊

精選

Zero Trust 網路存取 (ZTNA)

對存取您所有應用程式的使用者強制執行預設拒絕（Zero Trust 規則），比 VPN 更快速且更安全。

電子書

安全 Web 閘道 (SWG)

保護並檢查企業網際網路流量，協助防止網路釣魚、勒索軟體和其他網際網路風險。

精選

遠端瀏覽器隔離 (RBI)

在遠離端點的位置執行程式碼，在不犧牲效能的情況下提供網際網路威脅防護並保護資料。

Access
Cloudflare Access 是快速、可靠的 Zero Trust 網路存取解決方案，可為員工和承包商提供安全保障。藉助 Cloudflare 簡化 ZTNA。
AI Crawl Control
AI 內容剽竊的可見度與控制。
Argo Smart Routing
Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing 透過避免網路擁塞來加速 Web 應用程式。詳細瞭解 Argo 的優勢、使用案例和定價。
Buy .tech domains
Define your future with a .tech domain. Register at wholesale prices with Cloudflare and power your business with the Cloudflare global network.
cdn 是什麼？負載平衡利器非它莫屬
cdn 是什麼？遇到內容傳遞狀況，網站速度就跟著下滑嗎？Cloudflare 專用於精準控制內容快取方式，負載平衡不降速！
Cloudflare API Shield
Cloudflare API Shield 透過自動探索、驗證和保護 API 端點，來保護和監控 API。瞭解有關 API Shield 的更多資訊
Cloudflare Cache Reserve
Cloudflare Cache Reserve 讓您按下單一按鈕即可持續快取資料，藉此消除輸出費用並提升快取命中率。
Cloudflare CASB
Cloudflare CASB 提升 SaaS 應用程式安全性，保護 SaaS 應用程式，管理存取控制。了解更多。
Enterprise 搭售方案
保護生成式和自主式 AI
保護生成式和自主式 AI
保護生成式和自主式 AI  

透過保護員工的 AI 工具和面向公眾的應用程式，實現安全的 AI 採用。

阻止 DDoS 攻擊
阻止 DDoS 攻擊
阻止 DDoS 攻擊  

使用 Cloudflare 強大的 477 Tbps 網路容量，保護對外開放的子網路，抵禦並濾除各類攻擊。

部署無伺服器程式碼
部署無伺服器程式碼
部署無伺服器程式碼  

構建無伺服器應用程式並立即在全球範圍內部署，提供卓越的速度、可靠性和擴展性。

在邊緣部署 AI
在邊緣部署 AI
在邊緣部署 AI  

構建雄心勃勃的 AI 應用程式，並在 Cloudflare 的全球網路上隨處部署。

消除物件儲存體的輸出費用
消除物件儲存體的輸出費用
消除物件儲存體的輸出費用  

內容預留位置

還在尋找其他產品嗎？

CISO 的 SASE 採用指南

電子書

CISO 的 SASE 採用指南

使用切實可行的初始步驟（如基於位置的 DNS 篩選），實現分支辦公室的網路安全現代化。

後量子密碼學

部落格

Cloudflare 平台中的後量子加密

瞭解針對 Zero Trust 存取和 Web 篩選使用案例所提供的後量子保護。

文件

文件

利用 Cloudflare 的參考架構演進到 SASE
示範與工作坊

Smart Shield
免費開始使用

輕鬆、即時存取 Cloudflare 安全性和效能服務。

在選擇方面需要幫助？

取得個人化產品建議，來滿足您的特定需求。

與專家討論

有問題或想要取得示範？請聯繫我們的專家。

