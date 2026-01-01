The Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) stands as the UK’s leading independent expert in weather and climate, enabling essential research, providing educational support, and fostering a global community of academics, professionals, and enthusiasts since 1850. Their mission—to advance the understanding of weather and climate science for the benefit of all—is reliant on their web presence, which serves approximately one million visitors annually as the central hub for member resources, event promotion, public reports, and education initiatives.

As an organization dedicated to public good and scientific integrity, RMetS faces sophisticated cyber attacks, including phishing, malicious bots, and credential stuffing. The cyber threat landscape is rapidly evolving, a concern echoed by the RMetS team: "We, as have many others, have faced increasing pressure generally from phishing, bots, attempts to access our sites, and more. With AI, the threat only increases." Kathy Maxwell, IT Project Manager.

Recognizing the need for protection to safeguard their sensitive data and maintain public trust, RMetS joined Cloudflare's Project Galileo, ensuring their critical educational and scientific resources remain secure, fast, and accessible to the world.

Safeguarding RMetS's Critical Online Mission

The importance of the RMetS website as a secure, trusted source of scientific information cannot be overstated. In the last year, RMetS hosted over 50 events, published a peer-review guide and a science communication toolkit in collaboration with the UK Met Office, and released both the ‘State of the UK Climate’ and the ‘State of the Climate for the UK Energy Sector’ reports.

As part of the organisation’s 175 anniversary celebrations in 2025, RMetS also launched a ‘Fund For The Future’ to provide long-term financial stability for its educational and outreach programmes. As a result, the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) website handles a significant volume of traffic, processing approximately 500,000 requests every day. Kathy Maxwell, the organisation’s IT Project Manager noted, "Our web presence is central to our impact. Through our website, we deliver a wide range of valuable content and support to diverse stakeholders."

In addition, RMetS’s digital platforms are critical to their global impact, enabling them to unite weather and climate professionals and to progress climate literacy through new curricula and teacher training.

Protection through Cloudflare’s Services

Since implementing Cloudflare’s services, RMetS has seen immediate improvements in security and performance. As Maxwell shared, "Our site is a lot faster, there are thousands and thousands of blocked attacks and bots."

Through Project Galileo, the Royal Meteorological Society leverages several core Cloudflare products to ensure their online operations remain secure, fast, and resilient:

Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) filters, monitors, and blocks malicious HTTP traffic to and from a web application. It protects against common web vulnerabilities, such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and credential stuffing attacks. For RMetS this is crucial for automatically blocking sophisticated, high-volume threats and malicious bots, safeguarding the sensitive data of their members and protecting the integrity of their published scientific work.

filters, monitors, and blocks malicious HTTP traffic to and from a web application. It protects against common web vulnerabilities, such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and credential stuffing attacks. For RMetS this is crucial for automatically blocking sophisticated, high-volume threats and malicious bots, safeguarding the sensitive data of their members and protecting the integrity of their published scientific work. DDoS Mitigation by Cloudflare’s network absorbs and filters volumetric distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, ensuring that a website remains online and accessible even when targeted by overwhelming traffic spikes intended to take it offline.

by Cloudflare’s network absorbs and filters volumetric distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, ensuring that a website remains online and accessible even when targeted by overwhelming traffic spikes intended to take it offline. Cloudflare’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a global network of servers that caches website content closer to end-users, dramatically reducing latency and improving page load times worldwide. Improved speed is vital for organisations such as RMetS for disseminating scientific data and educational content, ensuring that users around the world can quickly access the necessary information, regardless of their location.

Project Galileo enables organizations like the Royal Meteorological Society to focus their energy and resources entirely on their vital work, rather than fending off cyberattacks or struggling with poor page load times.

"Cloudflare has been brilliant, so helpful and we are really grateful to be a part of Project Galileo."