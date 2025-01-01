We're excited to announce the "Bring the Heat" campaign, a special opportunity for our valued strategic Public Sector partners to earn $1,000 and a Lava Lamp. Leverage your network and connect Cloudflare representatives with potential clients to claim your bounty.

At Cloudflare, we're all about innovation, even our random number generation is a little different! Did you know we sometimes use the mesmerizing patterns of lava lamps to help generate unpredictable numbers? It's just one of the many unique ways we ensure security.