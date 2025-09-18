注册

Zero Trust 网络访问（ZTNA）

对访问所有应用程序的用户执行默认拒绝、Zero Trust 规则，比 VPN 更快、更安全。

电子书

安全 Web 网关 (SWG)

保护并检查企业互联网流量，帮助防止网络钓鱼、勒索软件和其他互联网风险。

精选

远程浏览器隔离（RBI）

通过在远离端点的地方运行代码，提供互联网威胁和数据保护，而不降低性能。

Access
Cloudflare Access 是一个快速、可靠的 Zero Trust 网络访问解决方案，有效保护员工和承包商的安全。利用 Cloudflare 简化 ZTNA。
内容占位符
AI Crawl Control
对 AI 内容抓取的可见性和控制。
内容占位符
Argo Smart Routing
Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing 通过避开网络拥堵来加速 Web 应用。进一步了解 Argo 的优势、使用场景和定价。
内容占位符
Buy .tech domains
Define your future with a .tech domain. Register at wholesale prices with Cloudflare and power your business with the Cloudflare global network.
内容占位符
CASB
了解 Cloudflare 的云访问安全代理（CASB）如何以更低的开销提高您的 SaaS 应用程序安全性。以内联方式或通过 API 部署。
内容占位符
Cloudflare Analytics
Cloudflare Analytics 提供可执行操作的 Web 性能和安全洞察。进一步了解优势、使用场景和定价。
内容占位符
Cloudflare API Shield
Cloudflare API Shield 自动发现、验证和保护 API 端点，保护并监控 API。进一步了解 API Shield。
内容占位符
Cloudflare Bot Management
Cloudflare Bot Management 使用全球威胁情报和机器学习来阻止攻击——提供强大、自动化的机器人保护。
Enterprise 套餐
创新-情报
保护生成式与智能体式 AI
保护生成式与智能体式 AI  

通过保护员工使用的 AI 工具和面向公众的应用，实现 AI 的安全采用。

阻止 DDoS 攻击
阻止 DDoS 攻击
阻止 DDoS 攻击  

利用 Cloudflare 庞大的 477 Tbps 网络容量吸收和过滤攻击，保护面向公众的子网。

Deploy Severless Code Icon
部署无服务器代码
部署无服务器代码  

构建无服务器应用并即时部署到全球，提供卓越的速度、可靠性和规模。

Deploy AI on the Edge Icon
在边缘部署 AI
在边缘部署 AI  

在 Cloudflare 的全球网络上任何地方构建和部署雄心勃勃的 AI 应用。

消除对象存储的出口流量费用
消除对象存储的出口流量费用
消除对象存储的出口流量费用  

内容占位符

CISO 的 SASE 采用指南

电子书

CISO 的 SASE 采用指南

使用实际可行的初始步骤(例如基于地点的 DNS 过滤)来实现办公室安全现代化。

后量子加密技术

博客

Cloudflare 平台中的后量子密码技术

了解为 Zero Trust 访问和 Web 过滤使用场景提供的后量子保护。

文档

文档

使用 Cloudflare 的参考架构演进到 SASE
演示和研讨会

Smart Shield
立即轻松获得 Cloudflare 的安全和性能服务。

Constellation Icon
是否需要协助选择？

获取针对您特定需求的个性化产品推荐。

Innovation Thinking Icon
联系专家

如有任何疑问或想要获取演示，欢迎联系我们。

