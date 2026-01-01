The Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) stands as the UK’s leading independent expert in weather and climate, enabling essential research, providing educational support, and fostering a global community of academics, professionals, and enthusiasts since 1850. Their mission—to advance the understanding of weather and climate science for the benefit of all—is reliant on their web presence, which serves approximately one million visitors annually as the central hub for member resources, event promotion, public reports, and education initiatives.
As an organization dedicated to public good and scientific integrity, RMetS faces sophisticated cyber attacks, including phishing, malicious bots, and credential stuffing. The cyber threat landscape is rapidly evolving, a concern echoed by the RMetS team: "We, as have many others, have faced increasing pressure generally from phishing, bots, attempts to access our sites, and more. With AI, the threat only increases." Kathy Maxwell, IT Project Manager.
Recognizing the need for protection to safeguard their sensitive data and maintain public trust, RMetS joined Cloudflare's Project Galileo, ensuring their critical educational and scientific resources remain secure, fast, and accessible to the world.
The importance of the RMetS website as a secure, trusted source of scientific information cannot be overstated. In the last year, RMetS hosted over 50 events, published a peer-review guide and a science communication toolkit in collaboration with the UK Met Office, and released both the ‘State of the UK Climate’ and the ‘State of the Climate for the UK Energy Sector’ reports.
As part of the organisation’s 175 anniversary celebrations in 2025, RMetS also launched a ‘Fund For The Future’ to provide long-term financial stability for its educational and outreach programmes. As a result, the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS) website handles a significant volume of traffic, processing approximately 500,000 requests every day. Kathy Maxwell, the organisation’s IT Project Manager noted, "Our web presence is central to our impact. Through our website, we deliver a wide range of valuable content and support to diverse stakeholders."
In addition, RMetS’s digital platforms are critical to their global impact, enabling them to unite weather and climate professionals and to progress climate literacy through new curricula and teacher training.
Since implementing Cloudflare’s services, RMetS has seen immediate improvements in security and performance. As Maxwell shared, "Our site is a lot faster, there are thousands and thousands of blocked attacks and bots."
Through Project Galileo, the Royal Meteorological Society leverages several core Cloudflare products to ensure their online operations remain secure, fast, and resilient:
Project Galileo enables organizations like the Royal Meteorological Society to focus their energy and resources entirely on their vital work, rather than fending off cyberattacks or struggling with poor page load times.
"Cloudflare has been brilliant, so helpful and we are really grateful to be a part of Project Galileo."