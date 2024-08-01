The last frontier of cloud transformation

For a network engineer in the 1990s, few events were as thrilling as connecting their first Internet T1 line. Linking a private network to an upstream Internet service provider (ISP) felt like a new superpower.

However, that act also meant relinquishing visibility and control once data left the local network. The cloud symbol drawn on whiteboards became shorthand for the vast, unknown and uncontrollable network beyond local borders.

Ironically, this humble diagram birthed the term “cloud computing.” Fast forward to 2024, and businesses have embraced cloud transformation, migrating to software as a service applications and leveraging hyperscale cloud platforms. Yet despite this revolution in IT service delivery, a critical piece remains elusive: IT still lacks sufficient visibility and control over networking and security.

Enter the “connectivity cloud”—the final act in cloud computing’s multidecade saga. The connectivity cloud promises to bring network visibility and control into the cloud era, completing the journey to a fully cloud-enabled world.

The cloud journey: A business revolution

What began as a novel idea—outsourcing compute and storage infrastructure to remote data centers—has become the cornerstone of modern business.

Hyperscale cloud providers have redefined what’s possible in the cloud. They have become the new substrate for digital business innovation, enabling companies of all sizes to access enterprise-grade technology at the click of a button.

Despite the progress of cloud computing in the past few decades, the underlying network remains largely unchanged. The Internet—the backbone of cloud connectivity—is still a black box for most companies. They entrust their data to ISPs and hope for the best, echoing the leap of faith taken by those ’90s network engineers.

Pandemic revelations: Network vulnerabilities exposed

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the limitations of legacy networking—and the security they relied on to protect their users and data. As millions shifted to remote work, traffic surged through networks designed for a different era.

Most users thought that a good Internet connection was all that was necessary to access cloud-based resources. The reality was far more complex. Many organizations still relied on convoluted routing schemes, forcing traffic back through corporate data centers and virtual private network devices. This approach, designed for a time when applications lived in on-premises data centers, created bottlenecks and degraded performance for users.

The sudden move to remote work also created a perfect storm of security vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals swiftly mapped enterprise networks and launched targeted attacks. Distributed denial-of-service attacks aimed at choke points like VPNs and edge routers became common, wreaking havoc for chief information officers and chief information security officers.

Perhaps most concerning was IT’s further loss of visibility and control. In the office, IT teams could monitor network performance, troubleshoot issues and maintain security protocols with relative ease. With users scattered across countless home networks, that centralized control vanished almost overnight and user experiences suffered.

This crisis highlighted a crucial truth: The traditional hub-and-spoke network model, with its reliance on centralized security and control, is ill suited for our cloud-first, work-from-anywhere world. We need a new approach to networking and security—one that can provide the flexibility, security and performance for a distributed digital ecosystem.

The connectivity cloud: A paradigm shift

The connectivity cloud applies the revolutionary principles of cloud computing to the network layer. It is a unified platform of cloud-native services designed to restore the visibility and control that IT and security teams are missing. It makes network and security infrastructure as dynamic, scalable and programmable as the rest of the cloud stack.

This isn’t merely about faster connections or reduced latency, though these are certainly benefits. The connectivity cloud represents a fundamental shift in how we conceptualize and manage network architecture in a multicloud, AI-enabled world. It’s the missing link that will finally allow businesses to fully harness the power of cloud computing.

The business imperative

The connectivity cloud isn’t just a technological advancement, it’s a business imperative. By optimizing network infrastructure, companies stand to realize significant productivity gains. They can empower their “borderless” talent working remotely today while gaining the flexibility to support future work patterns.

At the same time, the connectivity cloud can open doors to new revenue streams. Organizations can enhance digital capabilities and enable rapid deployment of innovative services like artificial intelligence.

This shift can also address the chronic cyber security skills gap. By automating complex networking tasks and centralizing control, the connectivity cloud can alleviate IT burdens while bolstering overall security.

Security and sustainability, two key concerns for modern businesses, also stand to improve. The connectivity cloud’s emphasis on “Zero Trust” architectures and advanced threat detection help enhance data protection and address the growing number of cyber risks. Meanwhile, software-defined networking reduces reliance on physical hardware, driving down energy consumption and shrinking carbon footprints.

Finally, the connectivity cloud can help eliminate the costs and vulnerabilities of legacy systems, because organizations may no longer have to buy, manage and secure on-premises networking hardware.

The road ahead

The connectivity cloud is set to reshape the digital landscape. As more organizations adopt this networking model, they will start to realize the full potential of connecting users and integrating security into their broader cloud ecosystem. Implementing AI and machine learning will help enhance the benefits by optimizing operations and proactively addressing network issues.

The cloud has come a long way since those early representations of an unknown, uncontrolled network on IT whiteboards. After years of building what’s in the cloud, we can now focus on how to connect everyone and everything to the cloud, securely and efficiently. The connectivity cloud is the last frontier of cloud transformation—and the gateway to the next era of digital business.

