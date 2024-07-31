theNet by CLOUDFLARE

Tackling digital modernization: Leadership perspectives

Nowadays, it’s difficult to find an organization that’s not engaged in digital modernization to some degree. More and more applications are moving to the cloud, and organizations want to keep up with this shift by modernizing their approach to network connectivity and security.
Yet digital initiatives are highly susceptible to delays. According to Gartner research, 59% take too long to complete, and 52% take too long to realize value. Specific challenges vary from organization to organization, but many can be grouped into the following buckets:
  • Application modernization issues: Difficulties refactoring/rebuilding applications, or incorporating new technology like AI
  • Connectivity issues: Growing complexity and management difficulties as network infrastructure grows more diverse
  • Consolidation issues: Difficulties reducing the number of vendors in the stack, or adding new digital services with an existing vendor
This guide brings together perspectives on these challenges. In it, you’ll hear from a leading technology executive on AI and application modernization, from a leading CSO on controlling modern networks, and more.

