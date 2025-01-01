A Cloudflare technical account manager (TAM) operates as an extension of your team, as the Cloudflare support expert who knows your tech stack, unique infrastructure, and Cloudflare portfolio requirements. Adding a TAM provides:
Adding a Cloudflare TAM drives efficiency and helps force multiply your team with a Cloudflare support expert, who takes ownership of answering technical questions, ticket tracking, escalation management, communicating resolution and compiling routine summary reports.
TAMs focus on forward progress and continuously seek ways to continuously improve, making informed recommendations and applying best practices from experience, to reduce the number of tickets and shorten resolution time.
TAM service includes comprehensive support for seasonal, high profile, or large-scale events, including conducting pre-event traffic analysis, providing event monitoring and performance updates, and delivering post event summary.
That understands and centrally manages your support needs, across Cloudflare solutions
To keep everyone on the same page, continuously updated with product mix and custom reqs
With follow-the-sun, warm handoffs globally for all P1/critical issues
Always available, 24/7/365, to report urgent issues as needed
Including action plan and day of support to protect against interruption
Which includes proactive assistance, frequent progress updates and push to resolution
On a recurring weekly/monthly basis, to aid in tracking and analysis of improvement over time
To ask day-to-day questions and for TAM to share frequent updates, maintenance reminders, etc