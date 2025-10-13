Cloudflare Integrates Services with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Help Customers Supercharge Applications and AI Workloads

San Francisco, California —October 13, 2025 — Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that its connectivity cloud platform will be available natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for customers worldwide. This will enable joint customers to leverage Cloudflare’s security, performance, and resiliency directly from OCI across hybrid, multicloud, and OCI hosted applications.

Recently, a Forrester Research report found that 73% of enterprise networking infrastructure and telecommunications decision-makers said that their firms were adopting multicloud networking. These environments enable organizations to easily mix and match the best features from different cloud providers, but managing and securing them often involves complex, resource-intensive, manual configurations. In addition, as organizations adopt AI applications and workloads at an increasing rate, their cloud environments are getting even more complex, making it more important than ever to have visibility, control, and protection over all their applications.

“We all see how AI is transforming the way organizations and their employees operate, and we need to pay equal attention to how AI is expanding our threat landscapes,” said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare. “Organizations need a comprehensive platform that delivers flexibility, performance, and security. Our integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will help ensure businesses everywhere, across any cloud environment, can run their workloads on a unified platform with security and speed at the forefront."

“At Oracle, we are committed to helping our customers run their most critical workloads securely, reliably, and at scale,” said David Hicks, Group Vice President, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle North America. “Through our partnership with Cloudflare, we will enable organizations to protect cloud and AI workloads while enhancing resilience and performance across hybrid and multicloud environments. Together, we will give businesses the confidence to innovate and grow, knowing their applications and data are protected every step of the way.”

Cloudflare runs one of the largest and most interconnected networks in the world, with its connectivity cloud platform delivering global Internet security, speed, and reliability for a wide range of organizations, including startups, enterprises, and governments. With Oracle and Cloudflare, organizations can benefit from a complete solution to secure their applications, enable innovation across cloud environments, and optimize end-user application performance and security.

Cloudflare and Oracle customers can:

Accelerate public-facing applications and AI inference: Reduce latency worldwide with industry-leading performance.

Strengthen AI security: Shield workloads with DDoS protection, WAF, bot mitigation, and Zero Trust controls.

Enable hybrid and multi-cloud architectures: Securely connect and orchestrate traffic across hybrid and multi-cloud environments with unified control.

Protect APIs: Safeguard their entire vendor ecosystem with rate limiting, threat intelligence, and data protection.

Address compliance across digital environments: Address enterprise compliance requirements as a globally distributed, security-first platform with Cloudflare.

Cloudflare and Oracle will be on-stage at Cloudflare Connect, Cloudflare’s user conference in Las Vegas, to discuss the new integration in-depth. To learn more about the new partnership, please attend the main stage session on October 14 and visit the resources below:

Footnote: Forrester Research report: The State Of Cloud Networking, 2024, April 13, 2025

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

