Rakuten Mobile and Cloudflare Partner to Deliver Managed Security Services Across Japan

Tokyo, Japan — April 24, 2025 — Rakuten Mobile Inc., Japan’s newest and most modern mobile network, and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Zero Trust as a managed service to its corporate clients. Through the new Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) partnership, Rakuten Mobile and Cloudflare will support Japanese corporate clients’ security measures and accelerate safe, seamless digital transformations. Starting today, Rakuten Mobile will offer Cloudflare’s Zero Trust and Network Services as a managed service, protecting corporate devices and data in remote work and cloud environments, providing them with a one-stop solution from implementation to operation.

Hybrid work complexities and a dynamic threat landscape are challenging Japanese businesses. In the first quarter of 2025, Cloudflare's security measures prevented an average of 385 million cyber threats in Japan every single day, with the top targeted industries being Retail, Gaming and Gambling, Information Technology and Services, and Telecommunications. Cloudflare and Rakuten Mobile have identified a need among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to make Zero Trust network security more accessible — seeing first-hand how IT managers and decision-makers in mid-sized companies have been underserved by traditional enterprise cybersecurity offerings. While these businesses are just as vulnerable to cyber threats as their larger peers, they often lack access to the appropriate level of cybersecurity resources.

Zero Trust is a security framework based on the principle of ”never trust, always verify,” requiring continuous authentication for all access and promoting a secure network environment. Cloudflare's Zero Trust supports security measures for a wide range of organizations, from corporations and enterprises to governments, protecting them from cyber threats. Implementing thorough access authentication and strengthening data protection, both inside and outside the network, helps prevent unauthorized access and secure internal and external communications. This cybersecurity model enables flexible work styles like remote work, while regular network and system monitoring and log management eases the burden of security operations.

Today, companies across Japan can add Cloudflare cybersecurity to their existing services from Rakuten Mobile, without needing in-house security expertise. Through this partnership, Rakuten Mobile is enabled as an authorized Managed Security Service Provider to manage the provision of, access to, and use of Cloudflare Zero Trust and Network Security services in a fully managed environment. Rakuten Mobile enables corporate clients to easily set up their network environment and security measures in a one-stop shop, providing the service in a package with Rakuten Mobile's ultra-high-speed Internet service, KOSOKU Access, including expert setup, configuration, and ongoing maintenance support. The companies’ cloud-native networks operate within a single platform, to deliver highly efficient managed security services.

“We believe Cloudflare is the only company offering a broad range of network security and SASE services through a unified platform built on our own infrastructure, delivering the most comprehensive set of managed solutions. Service providers like Rakuten Mobile are fundamental to extending critical security protections and we are thrilled to be partnering to protect businesses in Japan,” said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare. “As demand for managed security services grows, Cloudflare's connectivity cloud platform is set to enable partners to deliver cost-effective, scalable cybersecurity. By combining Cloudflare’s global infrastructure and operational efficiencies with Rakuten Mobile’s regional expertise, we’re empowering businesses in Japan to strengthen their security posture while controlling costs.”

"Rakuten Mobile is thrilled to partner with Cloudflare to offer enhanced security services to our corporate clients in Japan,” said Kazuhiro Suzuki, Co-CEO of Rakuten Mobile. “By combining Cloudflare's solutions with our comprehensive network services and support, we will empower our clients' digital transformation with a one-stop solution for network and security. Through this initiative, we aim to deliver a secure and reliable infrastructure environment for our corporate clients.”

Corporate clients can now add Cloudflare Zero Trust and Network Security to their existing services with Rakuten Mobile. To learn more about the new partnership and Managed Security Services packages, please check out the resources below:

About Rakuten Mobile

Rakuten Mobile, Inc. is a Rakuten Group company responsible for mobile communications, centered on its mobile network operator (MNO) business. Through continuous innovation and the deployment of advanced technology, Rakuten Mobile aims to redefine expectations in the mobile communications industry in order to provide appealing and convenient services for diverse customer needs.

Rakuten Mobile Notes

*1 A Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) is an organization that provides network security services to companies. It supports network and security operations, easing the burden on resource-constrained IT teams. Rakuten Mobile will provide this service as Cloudflare's MSSP partner to corporate clients with less than 1,000 employees.

*2 High-speed communication is delivered to clients’ locations through direct fiber optic connections

*Product names, service names, and other names mentioned in this press release are generally trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Trademarks such as TM and ® may be omitted when trademarks are listed in this press release.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

