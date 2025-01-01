MongoDB is a powerful, full-featured open-source database loved by developers. It unlocks the ability to store, query, and index data securely. Its document model is MongoDB support is provided via the Realm SDK, which integrates directly with MongoDB Atlas. MongoDB Atlas is the easiest way to run MongoDB and it includes Global Clusters, perfect for creating a low-latency, geo-distributed MongoDB database to back your Workers.
Cloudflare has launched a partnership with MongoDB to enable developers to support rich aggregations within the database. Through Cloudflare Workers and MongoDB, developers can build powerful and secure serverless applications and APIs at the edge. This partnership can help developers choose an edge-first database when they build a new application on Cloudflare Workers.
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with MongoDB in this announcement blog post.
Learn more about how to secure connections to MongoDB deployments using Cloudflare Access and Cloudflare Tunnel.
Learn how to create a REST API with Cloudflare Workers, MongoDB Atlas, and Realm.