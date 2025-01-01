Service providers

Protect users, secure infrastructure, and enhance service offerings worldwide by integrating with Cloudflare’s solutions.

Deliver secure, low-latency, and infinitely scalable connectivity that enables your telecom customers to thrive. Drive new revenue streams and deliver in-demand use cases with Cloudflare’s cost-efficient, multipurpose platform.

Why partner with Cloudflare?

Safeguard your network and deliver better customer experiences

Protect users

Protect users against constant threats. Cloudflare’s comprehensive security platform allows you to enable DNS filtering, DDoS protection, Zero Trust bundles, and multi-channel phishing defense.

Secure infrastructure

Maintaining your core infrastructure is essential for consistency and reliability. Cloudflare provides DDoS mitigation and VPN replacement solutions.

Enhance applications

Modern apps demand speed, security, and reliability. Enhance speed and performance of applications with Cloudflare’s CDN, WAF, DDoS and API protection, and post-quantum encryption.

Grow with Cloudflare

Deliver faster for all services across all segments.
Differentiate your offerings with better security.
Reduce the complexity and cost of managing cybersecurity network performance.
Scale according to your business needs.
Cloudflare and Telefónica Tech

Integrating Cloudflare within their security measures provided Telefónica Tech with an additional and very efficient way both to monitor the attacks that could occur against their portal, and improve the quality of the connections with users connected at that time to the portal.

With the rollout of Cloudflare in our systems the speed of access to web resources increased by more than 59% compared to the speed without the use of Cloudflare.

