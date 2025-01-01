Copy article link

What is information security?

Information security is the practice of protecting data and information systems from threats such as unauthorized access or data breaches that result in the disclosure, alteration, or destruction of sensitive information. Information security includes implementing critical measures and control processes to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of key information.

Why is information security important?

Information security is increasingly becoming more important because of the expanding reliance on digital technologies. Information security helps organizations protect their data integrity and availability. This safeguards customer trust, supports business continuity, and aids in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

What is the CIA Triad?

Information security relies on three fundamental principles. These core principles are the "CIA" triad — confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

Confidentiality - This refers to the privacy of data, and its goal is to protect sensitive and confidential information from unauthorized access. A few of the relevant tools include encryption, access control, and data loss prevention.

- This refers to the privacy of data, and its goal is to protect sensitive and confidential information from unauthorized access. A few of the relevant tools include encryption, access control, and data loss prevention. Integrity - This refers to the accuracy and reliability of information, and aims to prevent unauthorized tampering or modification. Tools like file permissions, identity management, and audit trails help ensure the integrity of data.

- This refers to the accuracy and reliability of information, and aims to prevent unauthorized tampering or modification. Tools like file permissions, identity management, and audit trails help ensure the integrity of data. Availability - The last fundamental aspect of information security is the availability of information. This aspect ensures that information systems are available and accessible, avoiding costly downtimes or disruptions. Some protective measures that help ensure data availability are system updates, disaster recovery plans, and a business continuity plan.

What are common information security threats?

There are a multitude of common information security threats, including but not limited to:

Malware - software designed to disrupt normal operations of a device

Phishing attacks - attempts to deceive someone into revealing sensitive information

Social engineering attacks - a practice of manipulating people into giving up access or sensitive information

DDoS attacks - a malicious attempt to disrupt a targeted server, service, or network by overloading the target and its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of network traffic

What technology services can help keep information secure?

There are a variety of technologies and tools designed to enhance security and protect information. Below are just a few examples:

How does Cloudflare keep information secure?

Cloudflare runs a global 310-city network that offers many of the security services listed above, including DDoS mitigation, a WAF, API protection, bot management, client-side security, and more. To get started, sign up for a Cloudflare plan.