What is an attack surface?

Attack surface refers to all the points of entry and potential vulnerabilities an attacker can use to exploit or breach a system, network, or application.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Copy article link
An attack surface is all the points of entry and vulnerabilities an attacker can exploit to infiltrate a network or a system. It is essentially like all the doors and windows in a house — the more doors and windows a house has, the more potential entry points for a break-in. Understanding a network’s attack surface is critical — by knowing where the vulnerabilities are and monitoring it accordingly, an organization can reduce their attack surface and make it much harder for attackers to penetrate and compromise systems.
An attack surface is different from an attack vector. An attack vector is the method - the way for attackers to enter a network or a system. For example, common attack vectors include social engineering attacks, credential theft, vulnerability exploits, and insufficient protection against insider threats, while the attack surface are all the different entry points attackers can use to launch an attack.
Attack surface components are the elements within a network that can be targeted or exploited. There are three main components of an attack surface — digital, physical, and social.
Attack surface management is a critical part of maintaining a robust cybersecurity posture, and incorporates actively identifying, accessing, and reducing vulnerabilities within an organization’s network to reduce attack surfaces and minimize risks of breaches. For example, an attack surface management for a computer system starts with identifying all the entry points that a hacker can get access to, such as software vulnerabilities, weak passwords, or network connections. Once the entry points are identified, security personnel analyze the vulnerabilities and implement strategies to reduce risk, such as updating software, enhancing authentication methods, or configuring firewalls.
A key part of attack surface management is attack surface monitoring, or the continuous monitoring of an organization’s attack surface in real time or near real time. Continuous observation and analysis of the different components of an attack surface helps to detect and respond to potential security risks and adapt to emerging threats.
There are many strategies an organization can implement to reduce their attack surface, including, but not limited to: