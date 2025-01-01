What is data compliance?

Data compliance is the collection of efforts that allow a business to follow data privacy regulations.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Copy article link
Data compliance is the act of conforming to the laws and industry standards for storing, handling, or processing personal information or sensitive data. To protect privacy, there are many different types of regulations today regarding personal and sensitive data. Organizations that do not follow these regulations may violate personal privacy, and as a consequence may receive fines or other penalties from the relevant governing bodies.
Individuals have various rights regarding their personal data under these regulatory frameworks. Both the rights and the way these rights are described can vary across jurisdictions — there is no one-size-fits-all set of standards. However, following typical best practices for the handling of personal information (for instance, the Fair Information Practices) can start an organization in the right direction for compliance.
Complying with data privacy regulations, as might be inferred, helps keep personal data private. Many sets of privacy laws give consumers control over their data, allowing them to edit or in some cases delete it, and require that organizations collecting data let consumers know who can see their data and how it is used.
Many (including Cloudflare) consider privacy to be a desirable goal in and of itself. But regardless of one's views on privacy, organizations that respect consumer privacy are more likely to be trusted by their users and customers.
Organizations that wish to continue to do business in various regions, and to avoid negative business outcomes such as fines, should value data compliance highly. Many regulatory frameworks give local courts strong power to impose fines, sanctions, and other penalties for violations.
For instance, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) fines are:
While data compliance is not in and of itself the same thing as securing data, the controls required by most data privacy frameworks will usually make data more secure. This reduces the likelihood of a data breach.
Not quite, although compliance and security interact in some ways. For instance, part of data compliance is putting controls in place to make sure unauthorized persons do not view data, and this enhances security as well.
But compliance and security are two different efforts, and in fact they sometimes come into conflict. For instance, if a third-party anti-malware tool scans all personnel files, this may increase security. But it may also put the organization out of compliance if the third-party tool does not conform to the applicable regulatory standards.
It is important for the security and privacy teams of an organization to work closely together to ensure these two efforts, compliance and security, do not come into conflict.
Each region usually has their own data regulations, and more are passed by legislative bodies all the time. Some of the major ones that likely apply to any business operating globally include:
Others to know include the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the ePrivacy Directive, the Controlling the Assault of Non-Solicited Pornography and Marketing (CAN-SPAM) Act, and the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act.
Data compliance is a constant effort, and there is never a complete guarantee that an organization is fully compliant. But certain practices make data compliance much more likely.
Cloudflare is built for compliance, and is designed to offer organizations the features and solutions they need to remain compliant. The Cloudflare connectivity cloud simplifies compliance by offering composable controls in a single platform. Explore how Cloudflare simplifies data compliance.