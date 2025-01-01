What is digital experience monitoring (DEM)?

Copy article link

What is digital experience monitoring?

Digital experience monitoring (DEM) is software that enables organizations to track, discover, and optimize end-user experiences. DEM helps organizations observe the minute-by-minute experiences of their end users and allows organizations to identify and resolve issues quickly. DEM can be used for internal end-users, such as remote and in-office employees or for external end-users, such as customers.

How does digital experience monitoring work?

DEM software helps IT leaders use historical and predictive data around network issues, performance slow-downs, and application outages that impact an employee’s experience or a customer’s interactions with the company’s digital properties and products. These software solutions monitor various factors, such as website traffic, user behavior, and application performance.

By analyzing this data, organizations can identify areas where their products or services may be underperforming, or where usability issues may impact employee productivity or collaboration. This data-driven process enables organizations to then improve their product development and optimize business operations.

Why do organizations need digital experience monitoring?

Organizations need DEM to gain visibility into the digital experiences of their employees or customers. Without this visibility, organizations may overlook critical vulnerabilities, struggle to identify the root cause when issues arise, and find themselves unequipped to resolve time-sensitive problems.

With an accurate and real-time digital experience monitoring strategy, organizations can quickly identify, mitigate, and resolve potential issues.

Benefits of DEM

Digital experience monitoring is one tool organizations use to monitor, customize, and improve end-user experiences. Some of its key functions include the following:

Define and monitor critical network resources. Organizations can use DEM to imitate traffic flows and measure and analyze controlled flows of data to public or private resources. This helps pinpoint issues before they impact the end users.

Organizations can use DEM to imitate traffic flows and measure and analyze controlled flows of data to public or private resources. This helps pinpoint issues before they impact the end users. Understand the minute-by-minute user journey. Organizations can achieve a real-time view of data visualizations. This helps highlight potential anomalies in connectivity or performance.

Organizations can achieve a real-time view of data visualizations. This helps highlight potential anomalies in connectivity or performance. Save IT leaders time in problem resolution. Implementing a comprehensive digital experience monitoring solution can save IT teams time by providing a step-by-step view into any issues employees or end users are facing. IT teams can quickly identify the root cause of these issues, so more time and effort can be spent on resolving them.

Does Cloudflare offer DEM?

Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring is an internal observability tool that provides predictive, historical, and real-time intelligence to keep employees productive wherever they are working. Customers can plug into Cloudflare’s global network and equip their IT leadership with the granular visibility to simplify troubleshooting and resolve issues impacting internal end-user connectivity and hybrid work performance.