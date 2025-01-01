Copy article link

How to buy a domain name

Buying a domain name involves finding and purchasing an available one from a domain name registrar. For anyone starting a new business, building a web application, or launching a website, learning how to purchase a domain name is an important first step.

To buy a domain:

Find domain name registrars with good reputations Identify domain name options that are available Choose a domain name Compare prices across registrars Purchase the domain name

Some website-building platforms also offer registrar services built-in, which can be convenient. Cloudflare sells domain names at cost, without markups or fees, and offers an easy-to-use page for finding one.

What is a domain name?

A domain name is the name of a website, or what is sometimes referred to as the "URL": "cloudflare.com" is one example of a domain name.

Domain names are used instead of IP addresses for finding and loading websites. Just as every house and building has its own street address, websites and applications on the Internet all have their own IP address. But IP addresses are a long series of digits (or, in IPv6, alphanumeric characters), and they are hard to memorize and type properly. So to make the web more usable, the Domain Name System (DNS) maps human-readable domain names to IP addresses. Instead of memorizing a lot of numbers, users can just type in "cloudflare.com" or whichever website they prefer.

In addition, IP addresses for websites can change if they switch hosting servers. But even if IP addresses change, DNS allows users to use the same domain name they are familiar with to reach the website they need.

How domain names work

A domain name has two or three primary parts: the top-level domain (TLD), the second-level domain (2LD), and, for some domain names, the third-level domain (3LD).

The TLD is what comes at the very end of the domain name, like ".com," ".org," or ".gov," or country codes like ".uk" or ".fr." The name of the website, business, or service is the 2LD or 3LD ("cloudflare" is the 2LD in "cloudflare.com").

The second- or third-level domain is the most unique part of the domain name. But it is important to take the TLD and the country code into account when purchasing a domain name as well. A website with a TLD of ".com" is perceived differently than a website with a TLD of ".org." And website visitors in the UK may be more inclined to trust a website with a ".uk" TLD versus one without. Note that a domain name may not be available in all TLD/2LD/3LD combinations.

How to purchase a domain name: The basic steps

1. Find trustworthy domain name registrars

Domain name registrars list domain names for lease to anyone who wants to set up a website. Be sure to find reputable ones that do not charge unnecessary fees or practice domain squatting. The best domain name registrars have pages that make it easy to search for available domains.

2. Identify domain name options

Make a list of possibilities from the available domain names you find. Ideally, domain names should be short, direct, and easy to remember: the name of the business, service, or website, plus a relevant TLD. Domain names are priced differently, so create a list of options that are available and within your budget. Keep in mind that the price for a domain name is an annual fee, not a one-time cost.

3. Choose a domain name

Select the name that best fits your budget and use case.

4. Compare prices across registrars

Some domain name registrars mark up domains or charge renewal fees. (Cloudflare does not.) For this reason, prices can vary depending on where one is purchasing the domain.

5. Buy the domain name

Follow the registrar's instructions to complete the process of purchasing the domain name. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) keeps track of who operates domain names, so some contact information is required.

Note that while people say they are "buying" or "purchasing" a domain name, the truth is domain names are rented. Domain name registries issue and manage domain names for a fee. Registrars act as go-between for registries and website operators, and they allow website operators to lease domain names for a year, two years, or up to five years at a time. Domain names need to be renewed when the initial lease ends.

6. Renew the domain name

Most registrars will renew domains automatically (using the stored payment method). They provide a 30-day notice to allow registrants to opt out of renewal.

Predatory registrars might not do this — instead letting the domain lease expire, then selling the domain back to the original registrant at an inflated price. This is another reason why it is important to use a reputable registrar.

If the lease on the domain expires without renewal, typically there is a grace period during which the registrant can still buy the domain back. Eventually the record of the domain registrant is deleted and the domain name is offered to the public again. Learn more about what happens to expired domains.

How much does a domain name cost?

Domain names are priced according to demand and availability. If a domain name is in high demand, it is likely to cost more. The domain name registry sets prices for most domains. Some registrars mark up the prices of domain names from there in order to turn a profit. Think of the registry as a wholesaler who sells goods to retailers (the registrars), who then sell those goods to consumers.

Note that the TLD is a factor in cost as well. Specialty TLDs cost more than generic ones like .com or .org.

Registrars may also charge renewal fees when the initial term of the domain name purchase expires. This adds to the cost of a domain name.

Despite all these potential markups and fees, a lot of low-cost domain names are available. Some registrars do not add markups or fees, resulting in big cost savings.

Does Cloudflare sell domain names?

Cloudflare offers a full platform for building and launching websites and applications, in addition to protecting and accelerating them.

This includes Cloudflare Registrar, a service for buying domain names. Cloudflare Registrar does not mark up domains or charge renewal fees: Instead, Cloudflare simply passes on the price charged by the registry. The cost savings can be significant — think of the difference between shopping at a wholesaler versus a retail store.

Cloudflare Registrar makes it easy to find and purchase a domain name and get started setting up a website. Search for available domains today.