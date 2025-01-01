How to refactor applications

Copy article link

What is refactoring?

Refactoring involves rewriting application code and architecture to enable new features and meet evolving user expectations while improving readability, maintainability, and performance. By embracing modern technologies like AI, serverless computing, and edge-based architectures, teams can accelerate innovation and build more adaptable, future-ready applications.

Refactoring takes many forms, depending on an application’s architecture and goals. Common approaches include simplifying complex logic, decomposing monolithic systems into microservices, and further evolving them into functions that can be called as a service. Teams also optimize databases and eliminate redundant code to improve efficiency and maintainability. Refactoring enables new functionality by rebuilding the application’s foundation, making it more scalable and adaptable for modern user needs. Successful projects often launch with new features that justify the investment, while also improving long-term maintainability and accelerating future development.

Refactoring for the cloud is like transforming a single-chef kitchen into a modern, fast-paced restaurant with specialized stations. In the old setup, one person does everything — prep, cook, plate — which works until demand spikes. Moving to microservices is like assigning tasks to dedicated stations: one for grilling, one for salads, one for desserts. Containers act like standardized prep stations that ensure consistency across shifts, and serverless functions are like calling in temporary staff only when there’s a rush. The result is a kitchen that scales easily, adapts quickly, and stays efficient under pressure — just like a cloud-native app.

The role of cloud-native application development

Cloud-native application development refers to building and running applications that take full advantage of cloud computing models. This approach emphasizes scalability, flexibility, and resilience by using architectural principles such as microservices, containers, and serverless computing.

These cloud-native principles have a direct impact on refactoring strategies. Moving from a monolithic architecture to microservices, for example, requires breaking down tightly coupled components into independently deployable units. Serverless computing plays a key role in refactoring, enabling applications to adopt event-driven, stateless architectures that scale automatically to meet demand.

Refactoring applications to align with cloud-native patterns often involves decoupling components, introducing APIs for inter-service communication, and redesigning data persistence layers. These changes are not purely structural — they enable greater scalability, improve system resilience under variable load conditions, and optimize resource usage for better performance in distributed environments. As a result, refactoring becomes a foundational step in preparing legacy applications for modern, cloud-based infrastructure.

How to refactor applications: key strategies

Refactoring has to balance technical improvement with operational stability. These are key steps in the process:

Assess and plan

The first step is to identify areas of the codebase that require improvement. This includes resolving technical debt, addressing performance bottlenecks, and modernizing outdated components. Tools such as static code analyzers, dependency mapping utilities, and performance monitoring platforms help surface inefficiencies and highlight complex or high-risk areas. A clear assessment supports informed planning and prioritization.

Refactor incrementally

Refactoring should be conducted in small, manageable steps to minimize disruption and reduce the risk of regressions. Integrating with continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines ensures that changes are tested and deployed regularly. For larger transitions — such as moving from monolithic to modular systems — patterns like the strangler fig* can facilitate gradual migration, allowing new functionality to coexist with legacy code during the transformation.

*The strangler fig pattern incrementally replaces legacy systems by building new functionality alongside the old, gradually taking over until the original can be phased out.

Adopt modern architectures

Adopting modern architectures is essential for building applications that scale effortlessly, respond in real time, and meet evolving user expectations. Today, that means moving beyond microservices alone and embracing serverless computing, event-driven design, and AI-powered experiences.

Serverless architectures allow teams to run code as functions that scale automatically in response to demand without the overhead of managing infrastructure. For user-facing applications, this model accelerates development cycles, supports real-time responsiveness, and simplifies scaling.

AI is increasingly a foundational part of modern application design. From personalized experiences to intelligent automation, integrating AI models and inference engines directly into the application architecture unlocks new, differentiated functionality. Modern frameworks allow developers to deploy AI workloads at the edge, bringing inference closer to users for faster, more private experiences.

Supporting technologies such as API gateways, service meshes, and observability tools remain critical. They provide secure communication between services, enable dynamic traffic management, and offer visibility across distributed, event-driven environments.

As applications evolve, serverless and AI-native architectures provide the agility to experiment with new features quickly, respond to market shifts, and scale efficiently across global environments without the complexity of managing servers or orchestrating containers.

Optimize performance and security

Refactored applications should be designed with performance and security in mind. Caching strategies and edge computing contribute to faster response times. At the same time, implementing security policies — such as rate limiting, input validation, and secure API access — helps protect against common threats including DDoS attacks, injection exploits, and API abuse.

These measures are best practices for any application, but they become especially important during refactoring. As monolithic systems are broken into microservices or moved to cloud environments, applications often gain new external touchpoints — APIs, endpoints, and services that may now be publicly exposed. Refactoring is a chance to embed stronger security controls by default, ensuring new components are resilient from the start and that legacy assumptions about trust or access do not carry over into a more distributed, Internet-facing architecture.

Why refactoring is important for application modernization

Refactoring plays a critical role in application modernization by addressing underlying structural issues that hinder scalability, performance, and maintainability.

One of the primary benefits is the reduction of technical debt. As applications evolve, legacy code and outdated design patterns can accumulate, making it difficult to implement new features or respond to changing requirements. Refactoring gives developers an opportunity to mitigate this by streamlining code, improving modularity, and removing inefficiencies, which in turn makes systems easier to scale and maintain.

Ideally, improved code clarity also leads to increased developer productivity. Clean, well-structured code is easier to understand, debug, and extend. This reduces the likelihood of introducing new defects and accelerates development cycles.

Additionally, refactoring supports faster, more reliable deployments. Modernized applications can take advantage of automation, continuous delivery pipelines, and cloud-native infrastructure.

Challenges of refactoring during modernization

While refactoring offers long-term gains, it also introduces short-term complexity. Deciding which parts of a codebase to refactor, and how extensively, requires careful analysis. This is especially true for large, legacy systems with limited documentation. Without a clear strategy, teams risk over-engineering or creating inconsistencies between old and new components.

Refactoring can also be time-consuming and resource-intensive. Unlike new feature development, its benefits are often indirect or delayed, which can make it harder to justify to stakeholders who are focused on near-term outcomes. Structural changes may also introduce new bugs or performance issues if not thoroughly tested.

There can be increased security and operational risks during the transition, particularly if systems that were previously internal are now exposed to public networks or APIs. These risks highlight the importance of observability, automated testing, and gradual rollouts.

How Cloudflare supports application refactoring and modernization

Cloudflare supports application refactoring with a full-stack, serverless platform for building modern apps and running AI inference at the edge. Teams can store AI training data globally, generate AI images at low latency, secure developer infrastructure, and moderate LLM content. With integrated observability and access controls, Cloudflare accelerates scalable, resilient, and AI-ready application modernization.

Learn more about application modernization.