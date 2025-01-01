What is a chatbot?

Chatbots are computer programs used to simulate conversations with humans. Chatbots have many useful applications, but they can also be used for malicious purposes.
Chatbots are computer programs designed for interacting with humans in voice or text-based conversation. Chatbots have a number of useful applications, such as personal digital assistants and customer support bots. Unfortunately, chatbots are also used for malicious purposes, such as spreading spam.
In terms of functionality, there are two main types of chatbots: rule-based chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots.
These bots provide responses based on a set of fixed rules created by their designers. These bots typically scan input (the text users type or speak) for keywords and provide responses based on those keywords.
For example, a person could tell a rule-based chatbot, “I’m really excited for the upcoming basketball game.” The bot could respond to keywords such as ‘basketball’ and ‘game’ and then respond with, “Tell me your favorite sports team.”
Although rules-based chatbots act on a simple set of rules, these bots are often effective enough to pass the Turing test* for many basic interactions. But an AI chatbot can be more convincing when it comes to in-depth conversation.
*The Turing test, created by famous computer scientist Alan Turing, is a test of a machine’s ability to exhibit human behavior. If a human can’t tell whether they are interacting with a human or a machine, that machine is said to pass the Turing test.
An AI chatbot leverages machine learning to learn as it interacts with people. AI chatbots are designed to understand language, not just spot keywords. The appeal of AI chatbots is that they can be much more effective at simulating realistic human conversations. But AI chatbots are also significantly more challenging to design and manage, and they take a lot of data and computing resources to train. Also, design flaws in these bots can lead to some strange and unwanted behaviors.
In recent years, large language models (LLMs) have become increasingly used to power AI chatbots. An LLM is a type of AI program that can interpret and generate text; LLMs excel at imitating human text-generating capabilities.
Currently the most popular uses of chatbots are for customer support and digital personal assistants. There are also several other uses that are gaining popularity.
These bots are often found on websites and web applications. Their capabilities range from directing users to product pages and support articles to walking customers through complex technical solutions. These bots are often used to replace automated telephone menus, which are known to cause customer dissatisfaction.
Digital Personal Assistants (DPAs) are voice-operated chatbots designed to do administrative tasks for people, such as creating calendar appointments, and to surf the web to find information, such as the weather. Popular examples include Google’s Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and Apple’s Siri.
Many DPAs provide additional useful features such as games, music, controlling smart home devices (e.g. a Wifi-enabled thermostat), and even providing companionship.
There are several other novel uses for chatbots that are growing in popularity. These include:
Just like there are good and bad bots, there are good and bad chatbots. Some common examples of malicious chatbots include:
A bot management service can be used to sniff out malicious bot traffic and prevent it from ever reaching a website or app. One such service is Cloudflare Bot Management, which leverages data from millions of Internet properties to help identify malicious bots and stop them in their tracks.Smaller sites can also block bad bots with Super Bot Fight Mode, available on Cloudflare Pro and Business plans.