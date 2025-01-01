Well-built retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines can help organizations turn dormant data into decisive business drivers.
Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a technique used in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) that enhances large language models (LLMs) by giving them access to internal and external data sources that weren’t included in their original training — for example, third-party research, product documentation, or a business’s internal knowledge base.
Using RAG, teams can query authoritative organizational knowledge and third-party resources in natural language to avoid interrupting colleagues or performing time-consuming searches across fragmented systems.
Because the LLM uses supplemented data at runtime, hallucinations are less likely and everyone works from the same source of truth. The result is greater LLM accuracy courtesy of grounded, reliable information.
RAG helps businesses enhance the AI models they use, from vendors such as OpenAI or Anthropic, without the extra time, expense, and technical resources that would be required to retrain them on specific knowledge for the intended use case. Therefore, RAG democratizes LLM enhancement.
Fortunately, building RAG pipelines doesn’t require massive infrastructure or deep machine-learning expertise. So, getting started is easy. The simple three-part process starts with identifying use cases, selecting appropriate data sources, and creating the actual RAG pipeline.
First, determine what data sources would be most helpful for teams to access using natural language prompting. Focus on high-impact friction points, including resources that teams frequently reference for answers, systems where they often encounter bottlenecks, or processes where the same questions surface repeatedly.
To find the most promising RAG use cases, ask internal teams the following questions:
Prioritize RAG use cases where combining generative reasoning with internal and external knowledge can solve tangible problems, reduce context-switching, eliminate repetitive tasks, and improve consistency across teams.
RAG systems are only as strong as the data they retrieve. Therefore, the quality, completeness, governance, and structure of available data sources directly impacts response quality.
RAG-worthy data checks the following boxes:
Avoid data sources that introduce noise or inconsistency, including:
Work with internal stakeholders and IT to inventory, deduplicate, and assign ongoing ownership to each data source.
Next, process and organize datasets into a structure that’s suitable for semantic retrieval. A typical RAG workflow includes five parts: ingestion, embedding, vector database storage, query retrieval, and response generation.
1. Ingestion
Start by collecting relevant files and documents from shared repositories, storage buckets, or content systems. Then focus on:
2. Embedding
Use an embedding model, such as BGE embedding models, to convert each text chunk into a numerical vector that captures its semantic meaning.
3. Vector database storage
Store embeddings and all associated metadata in a scalable vector database, such as Cloudflare Vectorize. Doing so enables efficient querying and filtering for large-scale knowledge bases.
4. Query retrieval
When a user submits a prompt, the system: converts the query into a vector; searches the vector database for appropriate, semantically similar chunks; and applies filters based on metadata to fine-tune retrieval — for example, limiting access to specific information based on role or department
5. Response generation
Finally, retrieved chunks are injected into the prompt as additional context before being passed to the LLM. The LLM uses this context to generate a meaningful and accurate response that’s grounded in internal and external data.
Standing up a valuable RAG pipeline is an all-hands-on-deck effort. However, it relies on IT to: lead execution; manage infrastructure like data pipelines, vector database scaling, and access control; and integrate systems.
And yet, IT can’t own the process alone. Start by aligning cross-functional teams, including IT, subject matter experts, and business stakeholders. Together, these teams should identify use cases and trusted data sources, define content authority standards, and assign ownership to ensure datasets remain accurate and updated.
Apply access controls to restrict sensitive data by user role or business unit, and ensure encryption and compliance guardrails are in place across the system.
Start with a pilot, iterate based on results, then scale across teams and domains.
Build success metrics into the process from the start to evaluate RAG system effectiveness and business value.
In particular, evaluate the system against KPIs like:
RAG evaluation often involves human-in-the-loop validation to check accuracy. To improve RAG pipeline implementation over time, continuously solicit user feedback, analyze performance metrics on query and retrieval logs, review content hygiene, and evaluate progress against business goals.
Manually building a RAG pipeline requires stitching together storage, vector databases, embedding models, LLMs, and custom indexing / retrieval logic, as well as maintaining the system as data changes. It takes time and collaboration, and the complexity of these tasks can pull teams away from other high-impact projects. For some organizations, this makes RAG adoption impractical despite its potential benefits.
Cloudflare AI Search (formerly AutoRAG) can help.
AI Search is a fully managed RAG pipeline built on Cloudflare’s developer platform. In just four steps, users can connect data sources like corporate websites, ecommerce product catalogs, and developer documentation. AI Search handles ingestion, markdown conversion, chunking, embedding, and storage in Vectorize. It then performs semantic retrieval and generates responses with Workers AI.
AI Search removes the heavy infrastructure burden of building RAG pipelines by automating scale, storage, and AI inference while ensuring internal data sources are accessed securely and appropriately within RAG systems. Plus, AI Search continuously reindexes data in the background, keeping answers fresh as internal sources are updated.
Your organization’s data is a massive strategic asset. Building a secure RAG pipeline makes this data accessible to team members and clients by augmenting corporate LLMs with the unique guidelines, processes, and knowledge base that differentiate your enterprise and market.
Simply put: RAG enhances popular models with internal company knowledge and approved third-party resources for real-time AI advantage.
Whether building manually or with AI Search, begin with the right use cases, curate high-quality data, and collaborate to deliver fast, accurate, grounded answers.
Ready to get started? Build your own internal RAG in four easy steps.
