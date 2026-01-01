Cloudflare Strengthens Content Offering to AI Companies with Acquisition of Human Native

San Francisco, CA, January 15, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced it has acquired Human Native, an AI data marketplace that connects creators and AI developers. The acquisition will make it easier and faster for AI developers to discover and access the content they need, and in turn help creators and publishers optimize how their data can be surfaced to AI companies willing to pay. With the expertise from the Human Native team, Cloudflare will accelerate the build out of its vision for the AI-driven Internet economy, empowering creators to turn their existing content into indexable, valuable data as well as to effectively price and monetize it.

The success of the AI industry relies heavily on access to high-quality content for training and inference. This poses a critical decision for content owners, who now need to determine their own AI strategies amidst the demand for their data – by blocking their content entirely; optimizing their content specifically for AI; or offering their content for purchase for a fair price that reflects its value to AI users and society. Cloudflare is committed to providing creators with the tools that support all of these options. Specifically, Human Native will help Cloudflare build the tools needed to prepare content so that AI developers can find, access, and purchase reliable high-quality data through fair and transparent channels.

“Content creators deserve full control over their work, whether they want to write for humans or optimize for AI,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “Last year we gave publishers and creators the tools to control which bots can access their content, but the real goal has always been to help create a new economic model that actually works for the next phase of the Internet. The Human Native team will help us accelerate the next phase, where we build the tools that allow content to be discovered, priced, and purchased through transparent channels. This acquisition is about building the tools needed to protect the longevity of the open Internet.”

Founded in 2024 and backed by top UK venture capitalists LocalGlobe and Mercuri, Human Native built its mission around fostering a more equitable and transparent relationship between content creators and AI companies. The team brings deep expertise from across the tech and media world, including veterans from companies like DeepMind, Google, Figma, and Bloomberg, that will help Cloudflare deliver tools that enable creators to structure their content for fair, simple, and streamlined AI consumption.

“We started Human Native with the goal of getting Generative AI out of its Napster era. We believe that creators should have control, compensation and credit when their work is used to power AI products, ensuring equitable compensation for rights holders while enabling responsible AI development,” said Dr. James Smith, co-founder & CEO of Human Native. “Our discussions with Cloudflare, from Matthew to the entire team, have shown us that our values could not be more aligned, we believe in the same mission and together we will have the opportunity to deliver solutions at Internet scale.

“High quality data is the key that unlocks real differentiation in AI,” said Ziv Reichert, partner at LocalGlobe. “James and Jack Galilee have built the infrastructure that enables AI teams to discover and access valuable data across the internet, while allowing data owners to surface, price, and monetise it seamlessly. We’re incredibly excited to see them continue this mission with Cloudflare.”

“At Mercuri, we invest at the intersection of media and AI, and Human Native has embodied this thesis from the outset,” said Alan Hudson, Founding General Partner, Mercuri. “When we first invested two years ago, we believed there was a clear need to reward creators fairly for their data and to enable AI to progress with high-quality, ethically sourced data. Our conviction around these principles have only grown stronger in today's market. We are now excited to see how the Human Native team continues on this mission in partnership with Cloudflare.”

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare’s Pay Per Crawl solution and other products technology and Human Native’s products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using Cloudflare Pay Per Crawl and other products technology and Human Native‘s products and technology, the timing of when Cloudflare Pay Per Crawl and Human Native‘s products and technology and or any of their related features will be fully integrated and generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, the potential timing of the closing of Cloudflare’s acquisition of Human Native, Cloudflare’s plans and objectives for, and the timing of, the integration of Human Native‘s products and technology into Cloudflare’s Pay Per Crawl Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by the CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on October 30, 2025, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2026 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.