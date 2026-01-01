Bulletin of Atomic Scientists

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is a global nonprofit media organization dedicated to covering man-made existential risks to humanity , including climate change, nuclear proliferation, and disruptive technologies. As the "keepers of the Doomsday Clock," the Bulletin faces a unique threat profile: their high-profile annual announcements attract massive traffic spikes that have historically resulted in site outages, such as a major DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack in 2022.

Similarly to other journalist organizations, the Bulletin requires a security posture that can mitigate sophisticated malicious activity, including card testing, comment spam, and aggressive AI bot scraping. By joining Project Galileo, the Bulletin transitioned from a reactive security model to a proactive, direct-access strategy, ensuring their mission-critical content remains accessible even when the world is watching most closely.

“We educate the public and policy makers on man-made existential risks to humanity and how we can fight them." — John Pope, Chief Audience Officer

For the Bulletin, the Internet is the primary medium for reaching its audience. However, being a voice of global importance makes the organization a target. In 2022, a major site outage underscored the vulnerability of their infrastructure to coordinated attacks. Today, the threats have evolved, with the Bulletin after onboarding Project Galileo noticing increased bot traffic during this year’s Doomsday Clock announcement.

"Being able to see and use some of the features myself has been a game changer," says Adam Dombovari, Director of Digital Platforms and Technology. "There is so much that we can do now as opposed to before."

By utilizing Cloudflare's security analytics, the Bulletin has moved from relying entirely on third-party vendors to having direct, granular control over their digital spaces.

Cloudflare Products & Impact

Through Project Galileo, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists utilizes a suite of Cloudflare products to uphold the principles of a secure, private, and open internet:

Web Application Firewall (WAF) & OWASP Rules: These provide a robust defense against common web vulnerabilities and "site search" or "commenting" spam. The Bulletin uses these rules to filter malicious requests before they ever reach their servers, ensuring site stability during high-traffic events.

AI Crawl Control: As AI bots increasingly scrape journalism to train models, the Bulletin uses Cloudflare to monitor and manage AI crawler traffic. This helps protect their intellectual property and informs their broader AI governance strategy.

Cloudflare Turnstile: To combat a recent carding attack targeting their subscription API, the Bulletin replaced traditional CAPTCHAs with Turnstile. This provided a seamless, privacy-preserving user experience that successfully halted the attack without frustrating legitimate supporters.

Cloudflare Workers: The Bulletin uses Workers to funnel granular AI bot data into external monitoring tools, allowing for sophisticated, real-time traffic analysis.

DNS & Subdomain Management: By leveraging Cloudflare for DNS, the Bulletin successfully mitigated issues with third-party cookie blocking. They moved subscription services to their own subdomains via CNAME records, ensuring that privacy-focused browser tools don't accidentally break the subscriber experience.

Through the protection of Project Galileo, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists continues to provide the public with the information needed to reduce man-made threats. Looking ahead, the Bulletin is exploring Cloudflare’s Zero Trust and Email Security products to further secure their operations, especially in preparation for the annual Doomsday Clock announcement.