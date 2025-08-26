Cloudflare Works with the Leading AI Companies to Strengthen Generative AI Security for Businesses

This Press Release is also available in 日本語, 한국어, Deutsch, Français, Español (Latinoamérica), Nederlands, Bahasa Indonesia, Tiếng Việt, แบบไทย, 繁體中文.

San Francisco, CA, August 26, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, has become the first Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) to integrate with all three of the leading generative AI tools – ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude by Anthropic and Google Gemini – to deliver even more visibility and control over the use of generative AI in the workplace. With these integrations, Cloudflare customers also using these generative AI applications will be able to strengthen enterprise AI security – in-real time and without the need for complex set ups.

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Google’s Gemini are changing how businesses work. Today, three out of every four employees use generative AI tools – for tasks ranging from editing content and summarizing data to helping with design tasks and debugging code. At the same time, enterprises are working to keep sensitive corporate data safe, prevent accidental leaks, and maintain compliance with evolving regulations. This requires real-time visibility and proactive controls for security teams to safely enable generative AI use across their business.

“Employees are always looking for an edge – ways to save time, spark creativity, or boost efficiency. Using Generative AI tools gives them that edge,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder at Cloudflare. “But there is often a missing link between rapid innovation and safety. Cloudflare has already introduced a number of safeguards to help businesses embrace AI, and now, we’re the only company that has built integrations directly into all three of the most popular tools to raise the bar on enterprise AI security for the whole industry.”

With these new integrations, customers have a new way to manage enterprise AI security as more employees use generative AI tools. Cloudflare’s CASB continuously scans ChatGPT Enterprise, Claude, and Google’s Gemini platforms to better protect customers’ sensitive data through automated and real-time visibility and proactive alerts. This ultimately gives security teams greater control and confidence that company data remains compliant and protected while employees use AI tools.

