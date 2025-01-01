What is STIX/TAXII?

STIX/TAXII is a joint global initiative to drive threat intelligence sharing and collaboration among organizations.
STIX/TAXII is a global initiative designed to mitigate and prevent cyber threats. Launched in December 2016 by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the organization is now managed under OASIS, a nonprofit organization that advances the development, adoption, and convergence of open standards for the Internet.
Structured Threat Information eXpression (STIX) is a standardized language that uses a JSON-based lexicon to express and share threat intelligence information in a readable and consistent format. It is similar to how a common language can help people from different parts of the world communicate. Only instead of conversation between people, STIX enables the exchange of cyber threat information between systems. STIX provides a common syntax so users can describe threats consistently by their motivations, abilities, capabilities, and responses.
Trusted Automated eXchange of Intelligence Information (TAXII) is the format through which threat intelligence data is transmitted. TAXII is a transport protocol that supports transferring STIX insights over Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS).
One key note is that STIX and TAXII are independent standards. STIX does not rely on a specific transport method, and TAXII can be used to transport non-STIX information and data.
When used together, STIX/TAXII forms a framework for sharing and using threat intelligence, creating an open-source platform that allows users to search through records containing attack vectors details such as malicious IP addresses, malware signatures, and threat actors.
STIX works by providing a common language for describing threat indicators, incidents, and data breaches. It can be used manually or programmed using XML editor, Python and Java bindings, and Python APIs and utilities. The data is organized into STIX packages, then shared through various methods, including file exchange, APIs, or publishing to a threat intelligence platform.
STIX also provides a set of recommended vocabularies and data models, making it easier for organizations to describe common threat types and structures.
TAXII works by defining the protocols for exchanging data, including message formats, communication protocols, and security requirements.
Two key concepts in TAXII are the collection and the channel. A collection is a set of STIX packages organized and managed by a single entity, such as a security vendor or a government agency. A channel allows organizations to access a specific collection, such as through an API, file exchange, or threat intelligence platform. A channel allows users to push data to multiple consumers.
STIX/TAXII is important because it enhances an organization's overall security posture by improving its ability to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber threats.
STIX/TAXII enables the following:
Since its launch, STIX/TAXII has been used by agencies worldwide to improve their understanding of online threats. There are several ways to use the STIX/TAXII framework for exchanging threat intelligence data:
