Copy article link

Why is cyber resilience important?

As cybercriminals add AI and other sophisticated tools to their arsenal, their attacks against businesses are becoming harder to stop. While preventive measures are essential, they can’t eliminate all threats. To keep people, data, and devices safe, organizations need a new approach that prioritizes business continuity and recovery. They must become “cyber-resilient” — able to withstand an attack and capable of continuing to function during it while delivering a swift, coordinated response. Along with new security tools and tactics that are proactive instead of reactive in nature, this demands a new security mindset that’s based on accepting threats instead of resisting them.

What is cyber resilience?

Cyber resilience is both a technical strategy and an organizational mindset. Instead of blocking cyberattacks, which is becoming difficult if not impossible to do, its focus is improving an organizations’ ability to withstand and recover from them.

Unlike organizations that focus on prevention — trying to stop cyberattacks from happening in the first place — organizations that embrace cyber resilience acknowledge the inevitability of cybersecurity breaches and are therefore dedicated to mitigating the damage they can cause when they happen. The goal is to keep operations running as smoothly as possible while simultaneously mounting an organized defense to contain damage and repair affected systems.

Also important to the notion of cyber resilience is analyzing performance during real or simulated breaches — and strengthening tools and procedures accordingly.

How are cyber threats evolving?

Preventing cyberattacks is becoming more difficult for myriad reasons. On the one hand, the attack surface is expanding. And at the same time, threats are multiplying and becoming harder to detect.

Phishing is a prime example. Alongside traditional channels like email, malicious attackers are launching phishing attacks via new vectors, including text messages, voicemail, and QR codes, known as smishing, vishing, and quishing attacks, respectively. Meanwhile, the same attackers are using AI and automation to effortlessly scale their attacks, distributing a massive number of messages with maximum speed and minimal friction.

Cybercriminals also comb the Internet for social profiles and voice recordings — which generative AI agents can use to craft content that not only seems authentic, but also hyper-personalized.

Phishing is often the gateway to ransomware attacks, which increased by 37% in 2024, according to Verizon’s “2025 Data Breach Investigations Report.” In addition, attackers lurking on the dark web are selling ransomware-as-a-service software that allows aspiring criminals to replicate their attacks with the click of a mouse.

Also expanding the attack surface is the growing number of Internet-connected devices operating at the edge. Although organizations do their best to keep up, they have successfully patched only 54% of edge-device vulnerabilities, Verizon reports.

Stopping the onslaught of threats is like fighting a massive military drone strike: No matter what defenses you put forth, the sheer number of attacks means that some of them are going to get through.

That doesn’t mean organizations should give up. Instead, it means they should shift some of their focus and resources from prevention to resilience.

How can organizations become cyber-resilient?

To become cyber-resilient , organizations must do a better job preparing their systems and people for a crisis. This means embedding cybersecurity into employees’ daily routines — not just the organization’s disaster recovery plans. Here are three recommendations that can help:

1. Simplify security with consolidated platforms

Step one is keeping technology in tip-top shape by making sure all backup systems, firewalls, endpoint protections, and encryption systems are updated and functioning properly. Simultaneously, IT leaders must look for ways to address threats sooner and keep them from spreading.

The best way to accomplish both goals is to increase visibility and control. Continuously monitoring systems, networks, and applications will reveal vulnerabilities that need to be fixed or patched, limiting an intruder’s ability to exploit them in an attack. You can do that faster by adopting consolidated platforms with universal controls, an added benefit of which is the ability to enforce your own rules instead of relying on a mishmash of third-party tools with different standards.

With better controls and monitoring, you can free up IT and security teams and give them more bandwidth to respond during a crisis. What’s more, you can receive real-time information about the location and nature of an attack, which helps teams stop it sooner.

2. Make security training routine and relevant

Honing technology to withstand and manage a crisis is critical to cyber resilience, but there’s another essential element: people. Teams must know how to spot and report problems as part of their daily work routines, and must be informed about how to get their work done if they can’t access information, applications, or devices through the usual channels.

While annual security training can be useful, it may feel abstract. And because it’s so infrequent, employees won’t always remember suggestions during a crisis. It is therefore a good idea to personalize crisis training and make it part of your organization’s culture by engaging staff routinely in open discussions about processes. Encourage them to speak up about directions they find confusing, as they may have good suggestions for revising procedures.

To make crisis preparations feel real and relevant, use scenario-based training, where teams practice and rehearse responses to complex situations, such as ransomware attacks. Because cybersecurity is everyone’s shared responsibility, make sure that training caters to technical and non-technical employees alike.

Finally, make it a point to simplify the security frameworks and definitions that your organization uses in its training and education; the more approachable you make cybersecurity and cyber resilience, the more likely it is that teams will execute them successfully.

3. Use zero trust practices to control network access

Another key element of cyber resilience is protecting the network. You can do that with zero trust — a set of fine-grained controls that limit network access based on context and job role. For example, if an accountant based in New York tries to log in from Bucharest at 3 a.m., or attempts to download a large database full of sensitive information, the system would require further authentication or cut off access and alert security.

Zero trust also divides networks into smaller, more manageable segments, which makes it easier to find intruders and helps contain their attacks by restricting their movements. Imagine a network as a house, for example. Zero trust’s emphasis on segmentation means an attacker who gets in through an open window will only have access to a single room once they’re inside instead of having free reign over the entire home.

What’s especially powerful about zero trust is the fact that it makes cybersecurity accessible and actionable for everyone, regardless of their technical expertise or lack thereof. That’s because it fundamentally redefines and reframes security, transforming it from a complex set of perimeter-based defenses into a simple, single principle: Never trust, always verify.

Cyber resilience checklist: Where to start?

If you’re looking for a more defined roadmap, here’s a quick overview of things your organization can do to bolster its cyber resilience:

Regularly update firewalls, endpoint protections, backup systems, and encryption tools. Consider switching to a unified platform to standardize procedures, make updating easier, and adapt tools to manage new threats faster.

Automate responses to serious incidents, such as locking down compromised accounts and quarantining affected systems.

Ensure business continuity by creating a detailed incident response plan, including procedures for detection, containment, recovery, and post-incident analysis. Review the plan regularly and test it with simulated incidents to uncover and fix vulnerabilities.

Enable swift recovery from security breaches by creating a phased recovery plan that restores services based on critical needs, employee workflows, and customer impact.

Review your authentication procedures and implement zero trust controls that are role- and context-aware.

Enable real-time visibility of network activity and segment your network to increase control and limit lateral movement.

Consider using global anycast routing. By quickly rerouting traffic and workloads to different servers during an attack, it allows employees to keep working while security teams muster a response.

Engage employees in crisis preparation discussions, making sure everyone is aware of their roles and seeking honest feedback about procedures.

Embed security measures into employee workflows courtesy of secure messaging platforms, web filtering that blocks access to malicious sites, and software that scans email links and attachments for malware.

Prepare employees with scenario-based simulations, wherein teams rehearse responses to a potential crisis.

FAQs

Is cyber resilience the same as cybersecurity?

No. Whereas cybersecurity is about preventing attacks, cyber resilience focuses more on how to keep operations going during an attack while also coordinating an effective response. It’s about limiting the damage that attacks can do and bouncing back from them quickly. With that in mind, cyber resilience also requires planning for recovery and fixing vulnerabilities in procedures and systems.

Why is cyber resilience important?

Cyber threats are evolving and becoming more sophisticated and disruptive. Cyber resilience helps organizations reduce downtime during an attack and respond with better coordination and more precision.

How can organizations improve cyber resilience?

In a nutshell, by using better tools and providing better training.

What tools can help organizations improve cyber resilience?

Gaining real-time visibility into threats — through Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems, threat intelligence platforms, and endpoint management solutions — is immensely helpful for understanding what you’re up against and responding faster. Network segmentation helps you find threats faster and prevents intruders from moving laterally to inflict more damage. Automating security procedures saves staff time and speeds incident response.

We have security training every year, but it doesn’t seem to be helping. What can we do?

Try scenario-based training, which has people enact responses to threats like phishing, ransomware, and DDoS attacks. Active learning increases retention and instills a sense of responsibility for making security procedures work.

What else can we do to improve cyber resilience?

Update firewalls, endpoint protections, backup systems, and other security technology regularly. Adopt a zero trust framework to better control network access and increase visibility. Review your incident response plan to keep it updated and regularly test systems to find and fix vulnerabilities.

How can Cloudflare help?

Because cyberattacks are so sophisticated and so numerous, organizations can’t stop all of them from occurring. But by having the right tools in place and making sure your people know how to use them, you can reduce disruption from attacks, uncover threats sooner, and stop criminals before they inflict serious damage.

Zero trust should be a cornerstone of your strategy. Cloudflare’s secure access service edge (SASE) platform can help you get started. This unified cloud-native platform combines zero trust and networking services to securely connect all users, offices, and data centers in the network and on the edge.

To learn how it improves IT efficiency while also reducing cyber risk, read more about Cloudflare’s SASE platform.