What is passwordless authentication?

Passwordless authentication is a way of logging into accounts without needing to type in a password. It relies on alternatives to passwords, such as biometric authentication, one-time codes, physical keys, or authenticator apps.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Copy article link
Passwordless authentication is a way of logging into accounts without typing in a password. Instead of passwords (which can be hard to remember and easy to get stolen), the following alternatives can be used:
Before granting user access, identification verification systems verify characteristics to make sure the user is who they say they are. The characteristics, also known as “authentication factors” are: knowledge (something the user knows), possession (something the user has), and inherent qualities (something the user is). Passwordless authentication works by using one or two of the three authentication factors, for example, either with biometrics (something the user is), or hardware keys (something the user has).
Below is an example of how it works:
Passwordless authentication benefits can include decreased risk from phishing, improved user experience, and reduced costs for businesses.
Although there are benefits to passwordless authentication, it still comes with several challenges. For example, users often expect to sign in to cloud applications on multiple devices, but passwordless authentication can make this more challenging. Integrating various authentication methods with existing systems can lead to compatibility issues, and not all apps support non-password sign-ins. User adoption may be another hurdle, since users experience a learning curve and have to adjust to a new method of signing on. Passwordless authentication can also pose risks, such as the potential loss of sensitive biometric information if a device is lost or stolen. Reissuing lost tokens can be difficult or costly, and it doesn’t address all security concerns. Attackers may shift to other methods, like social engineering, on-path attacks, or even physical device theft. There may also be upfront costs to implement passwordless authentication, as well as ongoing maintenance costs.
The Cloudflare One platform has unified security capabilities, including passwordless authentication, by integrating one-time PIN login, SSO integration, and authorization cookies. Cloudflare checks every HTTP request to ensure that the request has a valid CF Authorization cookie. Learn more about Cloudflare One.