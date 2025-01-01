Copy article link

What is an API Gateway?

An API Gateway is a service, device or proxy that acts as an intermediary that accepts, transforms, routes, and manages API traffic to backend services. It allows for the seamless communication and transfer of data between endpoints, and can be useful when there are multiple platforms that need to interact with each other without granting direct access to the other’s APIs. For example, an API Gateway could be used in a company’s IT department to allow different departments to share data without requiring them to access each other's internal systems.

API Gateways can handle tasks such as authentication, rate limiting, caching, and request/response transformation, reducing the burden on the application and improving the overall security and performance of the system.

What is an API?

An API stands for application programming interface, and it is a set of protocols, standards, and tools that allows for the seamless exchange of information to access and integrate data, applications, and services from different platforms and systems.

How does an API Gateway work?

There are several steps an API Gateway must take to communicate between two endpoints. First, an external consumer sends a request to the API service, typically through an HTTP or HTTPS connection. The API Gateway receives the request and routes it to the appropriate microservice based on the URL and other criteria. Next, the Gateway verifies the source of the request via mTLS, JWT, or the API key, checks the request against the source's authorization, and makes sure the external consumer is not sending too many requests at the same time.

Once the source of the request is verified, the API Gateway transforms the request and response payloads as needed to meet the requirements of the external consumer or the underlying microservices. When the Gateway receives a response from the microservice, it performs any necessary transformations, and returns the answer to the external consumer. Lastly, the Gateway collects data on the requests and responses, allowing organizations to monitor the performance and usage of the micro services and identify any issues or trends.

What are the benefits of using an API Gateway?

An API Gateway is an important tool for building out and managing APIs for several reasons: