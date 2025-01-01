What is SOX compliance?

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2022 is a federal law that enhances corporate accountability, transparency, and the accuracy of financial reporting to protect investors and the public from fraudulent or misleading financial activities.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Related Content
Subscribe to theNET, Cloudflare's monthly recap of the Internet's most popular insights!
Copy article link
The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 is a federal law that protects investors by increasing accountability, corporate governance, and transparency in financial statements and reporting. The act introduced a number of regulations and requirements for publicly traded companies and their auditors.
The Act outlines SOX compliance requirements, including the following:
The Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, commonly referred to as SOX, is a federal law in the United States passed as a response to a sequence of corporate financial scandals that transpired in the early 2000’s. These scandals brought to light substantial concerns pertaining to corporate governance, accounting methodologies, and the overall credibility of financial reporting within publicly traded companies
The main purpose of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act is to enhance corporate accountability, transparency, and accuracy of financial reporting to protect investors and the public from fraudulent or misleading financial activities.
A Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) audit, alternatively referred to as a Section 404 audit, entails a thorough assessment of a company's internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR). This audit evaluates the efficacy of a company's internal controls in upholding the accuracy and dependability of its financial statements. The purpose of a SOX audit is to provide assurance to investors, regulators, and other stakeholders that a company has established proper controls to prevent and/or detect errors and fraud in its financial reporting processes
The Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) introduced various penalties for non-compliance with its provisions, particularly those related to corporate responsibility, financial reporting, and auditor independence and auditor’s execution of public company audits. The penalties can vary in severity based on the nature and extent of the violation.
Non-compliance with SOX can result in significant consequences, encompassing both financial fines and potential criminal charges, which can be levied against either individuals,companies or auditors. Individual criminal penalties include up to a $5 million-dollar fine and up to 20 years of imprisonment for the indicted individual. Criminal and civil punishments may be imposed for those individuals found liable and knowledgeable of non-compliance and further legal and financial company consequences may occur such as delisting from the public stock exchange.
Ensuring Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance requires a systematic approach to establish and maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting. Here are six best practices for ensuring SOX compliance:
SOX compliance is a crucial component of corporate governance and transparency. It helps ensure that financial statements are accurate, reliable, and free from material misstatements. By identifying weaknesses or deficiencies in internal controls, companies have the opportunity to improve their processes and enhance the reliability of their financial reporting.
Cloud providers have a key role in data hygiene, access control, and security of data, all of which are critical to ensuring an effective control environment for SOX and other regulatory compliance.
Below are six ways cloud providers can help maintain an effective control environment for SOX and other regulatory compliance requirements:
Cloudflare helps organizations secure their data, no matter where it is stored and processed. Cloudflare is ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certified and compliant with ISO 27001/27002, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS), and SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type II. By meeting these different data privacy compliance standards, Cloudflare helps customers meet and maintain their own compliance obligations to ensure an effective control environment.
Learn more about Cloudflare's certification and compliance resources and about the built-in security, privacy, and compliance functions of a connectivity cloud.