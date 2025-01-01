What is an IP stresser?

DDoS attacks, packaged as SaaS services, are available for a modest fee thanks to IP stressers.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Related Content
What is a denial-of-service (DoS) attack?
How to DDoS | DoS and DDoS attack tools
What is a DDoS botnet?
What is the Internet of Things (IoT)?
What is DDoS blackhole routing?
Subscribe to theNET, Cloudflare's monthly recap of the Internet's most popular insights!
Copy article link
An IP stresser is a tool designed to test a network or server for robustness. The administrator may run a stress test in order to determine whether the existing resources (bandwidth, CPU, etc.) are sufficient to handle additional load.
Testing one’s own network or server is a legitimate use of a stresser. Running it against someone else’s network or server, resulting in denial-of-service to their legitimate users, is illegal in most countries.
Booters, also known as booter services, are on-demand DDoS (Distributed-Denial-of-Service) attack services offered by enterprising criminals in order to bring down websites and networks. In other words, booters are the illegitimate use of IP stressers.
Illegal IP stressers often obscure the identity of the attacking server by use of proxy servers. The proxy reroutes the attacker’s connection while masking the IP address of the attacker.
Booters are slickly packaged as SaaS (Software-as-a-Service), often with email support and YouTube tutorials. Packages may offer a one-time service, multiple attacks within a defined period, or even “lifetime” access. A basic, one-month package can cost as little as $19.99. Payment options may include credit cards, Skrill, PayPal or Bitcoin (though PayPal will cancel accounts if malicious intent can be proved).
A botnet is a network of computers whose owners are unaware that their computers have been infected with malware and are being used in Internet attacks. Booters are DDoS-for-hire services.
Booters traditionally used botnets to launch attacks, but as they get more sophisticated, they are boasting of more powerful servers to, as some booter services put it, “help you launch your attack”.
The motivations behind denial-of-service attacks are many: skiddies* fleshing out their hacking skills, business rivalries, ideological conflicts, government-sponsored terrorism, or extortion. PayPal and credit cards are the preferred methods of payment for extortion attacks. Bitcoin is also in use is because it offers the ability to disguise identity. One disadvantage of Bitcoin, from the attackers’ point of view, is that fewer people use bitcoins compared to other forms of payment.
*Script kiddie, or skiddie, is a derogatory term for relatively low-skilled Internet vandals who employ scripts or programs written by others in order to launch attacks on networks or websites. They go after relatively well-known and easy-to-exploit security vulnerabilities, often without considering the consequences.
Reflection and amplification attacks make use of legitimate traffic in order to overwhelm the network or server being targeted.
When an attacker forges the IP address of the victim and sends a message to a third party while pretending to be the victim, it is known as IP address spoofing. The third party has no way of distinguishing the victim’s IP address from that of the attacker. It replies directly to the victim. The attacker’s IP address is hidden from both the victim and the third-party server. This process is called reflection.
This is akin to the attacker ordering pizzas to the victim’s house while pretending to be the victim. Now the victim ends up owing money to the pizza place for a pizza they didn’t order.
Traffic amplification happens when the attacker forces the third-party server to send back responses to the victim with as much data as possible. The ratio between the sizes of response and request is known as the amplification factor. The greater this amplification, the greater the potential disruption to the victim. The third-party server is also disrupted because of the volume of spoofed requests it has to process. NTP Amplification is one example of such an attack.
The most effective types of booter attacks use both amplification and reflection. First, the attacker fakes the target’s address and sends a message to a third party. When the third party replies, the message goes to the faked address of target. The reply is much bigger than the original message, thereby amplifying the size of the attack.
The role of a single bot in such an attack is akin to that of a malicious teenager calling a restaurant and ordering the entire menu, then requesting a callback confirming every item on the menu. Except, the callback number is that of the victim’s. This results in the targeted victim receiving a call from the restaurant with a flood of information they didn’t request.
Application Layer Attacks go after web applications, and often use the most sophistication. These attacks exploit a weakness in the Layer 7 protocol stack by first establishing a connection with the target, then exhausting server resources by monopolizing processes and transactions. These are hard to identify and mitigate. A common example is a HTTP Flood attack.
Protocol Based Attacks focus on exploiting a weakness in Layers 3 or 4 of the protocol stack. Such attacks consume all the processing capacity of the victim or other critical resources (a firewall, for example), resulting in service disruption. Syn Flood and Ping of Death are some examples.
Volumetric Attacks send high volumes of traffic in an effort to saturate a victim’s bandwidth. Volumetric attacks are easy to generate by employing simple amplification techniques, so these are the most common forms of attack. UDP Flood, TCP Flood, NTP Amplification and DNS Amplification are some examples.
The goal of DoS or DDoS attacks is to consume enough server or network resources so that the system becomes unresponsive to legitimate requests:
The person buying these criminal services uses a frontend website for payment, and instructions relating to the attack. Very often there is no identifiable connection to the backend initiating the actual attack. Therefore, criminal intent can be hard to prove. Following the payment trail is one way to track down criminal entities.