What is remote access security?

Remote access security (sometimes called “secure remote access”) comprises technologies and processes that help ensure only authorized users and devices access internal resources from outside the enterprise network. With the expansion of remote and hybrid work, remote access security has increased in importance.

Many organizations have implemented remote access security capabilities as part of a broader security transformation. In the past, enterprise security often used a castle-and-moat model: Everyone inside the network (the “castle”) could freely access data, apps, and other resources. Perimeter security (which included the “moat”) kept others out, preventing access to resources — unless the guards decided to lower the drawbridge.

Organizations now have numerous people working beyond the castle walls every day. Deploying remote access security capabilities as part of a Zero Trust security model enables those organizations to better support distant users without putting apps and data at risk.

How does remote access security work?

Remote access security can employ multiple capabilities, including:

Role-based access management

IT or security teams can set policies that grant users access to particular resources based on their roles. For example, a member of the finance team working from home might be given access to accounting software but not the content management system (CMS) used to modify the company website. Role-based access policies follow the principle of least privilege, which asserts that users should have access only to what they absolutely need to perform their job, and nothing more.

These policies help prevent insider threats and can limit the damage of breaches by external attackers: If someone steals an employee’s credentials, the thief would only be able to access a limited selection of resources.

Strong and adaptive authentication

Remote access security should require more than simple usernames and passwords. Most remote access security implementations include multi-factor authentication (MFA), which requires users to verify their identity with one or two additional authentication factors. Users might need to employ a one-time passcode sent via text, a physical USB key, or a facial recognition function. MFA helps ensure that stolen passwords alone will not enable criminals to access enterprise networks.

Remote access security can also include adaptive authentication or conditional access policies. For example, if someone is logging in from an atypical location, they might need to re-authenticate to gain resource access. If they are traveling to a country that has a high risk of cyber attacks, they might be prevented from accessing very sensitive systems.

Virtual Private Network / Zero Trust Network Access

Some organizations continue to employ traditional virtual private network (VPN) services. But remote access security is better served with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) technology — a core element in a Zero Trust security model. VPN services operate similarly to the outdated castle-and-moat model: Once users log in, they have free rein within an enterprise network. By contrast, ZTNA gives connected users and devices access only to the resources they have requested and are allowed to access.

Single sign-on

For remote users, logging into multiple applications separately can seriously slow workflows. Single sign-on (SSO) functionality enables users to log in just once to access multiple software-as-a-service (SaaS) and on-premises applications.

Behavior monitoring and analytics

Remote access security can benefit from tools that monitor and analyze user and device behavior, flagging behaviors that are atypical or potentially dangerous. For example, organizations might adopt user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) capabilities, secure service edge (SSE) platforms, security information and event management (SIEM) systems, and extended detection and response (XDR) tools. When they identify atypical behaviors, these tools could automatically block access to resources, alert administrators, or set other responses into motion.

Remote access security use cases

Remote access security is essential for any organization that has users accessing internal resources from outside the corporate security perimeter, including:

Remote and hybrid employees: The primary reason to implement remote access security is to protect resources while supporting employees who are working outside of corporate offices at least some of the time.

What are the benefits of remote access security?

Remote access security capabilities can help organizations strengthen their overall security posture while supporting greater work flexibility.