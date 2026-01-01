Jooble optimizes global search performance and secures high-volume traffic with Cloudflare and Cloudfresh

With a legacy spanning since 2006, Jooble has evolved from an ambitious startup founded by two students into a global leader in the online recruitment market. Today, the international job search platform operates across 66 countries, serving millions of active job seekers daily. According to SimilarWeb, Jooble ranks among the top 10 most visited websites worldwide in the Jobs and Employment category.

As a high-traffic global platform, Jooble places speed, reliability, and user trust at the core of its business model, aiming to help people worldwide find employment in a matter of seconds.

Challenge: Scaling global performance while fighting malicious bot traffic

Operating at a global tier brings distinct operational and infrastructure challenges. Every single day, Jooble processes over 125 million requests from users across the globe. Managing millions of simultaneous sessions while maintaining low latency anywhere in the world required an architecture that could scale dynamically without driving up infrastructure costs.

Specifically, Jooble faced distinct but related problems across its digital portfolio:

Severe origin backend strain: Routing 125 million daily requests directly to origin servers risked sharp load spikes, potential downtime, and unpredictable hardware maintenance costs.

Pervasive bot traffic: Nearly half of Jooble's inbound traffic consisted of automated scrapers and malicious bots, threatening infrastructure stability.

Data and analytics discrepancies: The complexity of filtering out automated bot traffic at the application layer led to a 6% error margin in business metrics, clouding data accuracy for partners and clients.

To solve these challenges without overtaxing internal engineering resources, Jooble partnered with Cloudfresh to implement a consolidated performance, security, and storage strategy built on Cloudflare.

From caching to stability: CDN as the foundation of speed

To protect its origin servers from being overwhelmed by global volume, Jooble implemented Cloudflare CDN, a global network of servers positioned worldwide. By storing static content, such as pages, images, and files, across Cloudflare’s global network, Jooble moved data distribution closer to the end user, delivering it from the node closest to them.

According to Dmytro Muhyr, Head of IT Support at Jooble, managing this scale without an edge network would completely change their backend architecture. "We process close to 125 million requests every single day. Without CDN, every one of those hits our origin servers directly — and that's a very different infrastructure problem," he notes.

To solve this, the operations team utilized Cloudflare's edge to intercept incoming traffic before it strained their systems. "Cloudflare's caching strategy splits that load almost in half: around 62 million requests are served straight from Cloudflare's edge, and 63 million reach our servers. For a global product, that's not just cost efficiency — it's what keeps the platform stable under pressure and fast for users whether they're in Ukraine, the US, or Japan," Muhyr explains.

During traffic spikes, Jooble’s infrastructure now remains stable as the bulk of the load is distributed across the Cloudflare network. Whether a user is searching for a job in North America or Europe, Cloudflare automatically routes the request to the nearest node, ensuring low latency and fast page loads.

Turning threat defense into business value with Cloudflare WAF

With bots accounting for nearly half of total inbound requests, managing automated traffic was a commercial necessity. Jooble deployed Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) to establish multi-layered protection, blocking over 7 million malicious requests every day.

The operations team realized that the value of this solution extended well beyond cyber defense. Previously, the complexity of filtering automated traffic at the application layer led to data discrepancies. "Almost half our traffic is bots — we block over 7 million malicious requests a day. But the real value of WAF goes beyond infrastructure protection," Muhyr points out. "When our filtering was less precise, bot traffic was leaking into our analytics and creating discrepancies we had to compensate partners for."

To tackle this financial leak, Jooble tightened its defense parameters. By implementing a specific WAF strategy, Jooble improved data accuracy for its partners, reducing the error margin from 6% to less than 2%. "After tightening our Cloudflare WAF strategy, we brought that error margin down from 6% to under 2%. WAF became a financial tool for us, not just a security one — it directly improved the accuracy of the data we deliver to clients and partners," Muhyr explains. The result allowed Jooble to protect its infrastructure and ensure high transparency in business metrics, directly strengthening the trust of clients and partners.

Enhancing reliability and optimizing costs via R2

Previously, Jooble stored a significant portion of its static content on self-managed servers. This legacy setup created localized risks of downtime, complicated hardware maintenance cycles, and drove up operational expenses.

To build a more fault-tolerant environment, Jooble migrated its static assets to Cloudflare R2 object storage. The transition delivered immediate structural benefits, establishing a foundation for fault-tolerant operations:

High availability: Ensuring 24/7 data availability across a globally distributed architecture.

Increased velocity: Shifting the burden of hardware maintenance to the cloud, freeing Jooble’s developers to focus entirely on core product features.

Predictable scaling costs: Minimizing operational infrastructure expenses as data volume grows.

The integration of R2 allows the system to remain highly resilient while lowering operational expenses, giving the engineering team a predictable model for storage and scaling.

Technical expertise for confident scaling

Since 2024, Jooble has relied on Cloudfresh, Cloudflare Powered+ Partner, to adapt cloud services to new challenges. When business processes shift or system loads increase, the company gains immediate access to competencies that prevent delays and maintain high operational speed. This support functions as a permanent technological foundation during growth periods rather than a traditional ticket-based help desk.

At Jooble's massive scale, rapid deployment and decision-making are critical to business operations. "At Jooble's scale, any delay in decision-making is critical. Our partnership with Cloudfresh provides the rapid response and technical expertise that allows us to implement complex Cloudflare solutions in days rather than months. It’s a case where the partner understands business needs intuitively," explains Dmytro Muhyr, Head of IT Support at Jooble.

The collaboration between Jooble and Cloudfresh demonstrates how external expertise reinforces an internal team, allowing a company to accelerate in areas requiring high precision.

What’s next: Building a scalable foundation for future growth

The Jooble team continues its strategic collaboration with Cloudflare, focusing on infrastructure growth and enhanced service protection. Within this partnership, the team is expanding its use of cloud storage, implementing verified anti-bot mechanisms, and improving content delivery via CDN. This allows them to ensure stable platform performance, minimize latency, and maintain high speed and reliability for Jooble's millions of users.

By using Cloudflare as a comprehensive suite, Jooble can focus on its core mission, helping people worldwide find jobs, confident in the reliability of its technological base.