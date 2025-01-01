Copy article link

How to prevent web scraping

Web scraping, also known as website scraping, is the automated process of extracting data or content from websites. It is a well-established Internet practice originally designed to help search engines more efficiently guide users to the specific content they wanted to see. Essentially, web scrapers, also known as crawlers, would “crawl” across websites and extract their content to classify the website in the search engine’s index.

What are the historical benefits of web scraping?

Initially, web scraping worked quite well for most parties:

Users could access comprehensive, accurate lists of web content.

could access comprehensive, accurate lists of web content. Search engines were able to increase the efficiency of their processes, retrieving the information that searchers were looking for quicker and more accurately.

were able to increase the efficiency of their processes, retrieving the information that searchers were looking for quicker and more accurately. Websites and content providers were able to monetize their unique intellectual property (IP), capitalizing on unique visitors, ad clicks, and downloads of their proprietary IP.

Content providers were incentivized to keep updating their content, and the system worked relatively smoothly overall, with users, search engines, and content providers each getting what they were looking for and existing in a relatively stable state of triangulated homeostasis.

What are the problems caused by web scraping?

While the web scraping ecosystem worked well initially, it is vulnerable to attack and misuse. For example:

Content theft: Attackers can use scraping techniques to steal proprietary information from sites. They can access product pricing information and then sell the same item on a competing website for less. They can also steal information or insights that others have spent time and effort to compile or report.

Attackers can use scraping techniques to steal proprietary information from sites. They can access product pricing information and then sell the same item on a competing website for less. They can also steal information or insights that others have spent time and effort to compile or report. Degraded site performance: Bots can be programmed to repeatedly scrape a website, slowing down its servers and increasing page load times. This results in user frustration and higher costs for content providers.

What tools have websites been using against excessive web scraping?

Realizing that excessive web scraping is a direct threat to their business, content providers have implemented a variety of defenses against IP theft and excessive scraping, including bot management and web application firewall (WAF) solutions. Many have also implemented a robots.txt file, which provides guidelines for how bots can interact with websites, but those files rely on bots to “do the right thing” and are often ignored.

These web scraping defenses can be overmatched by sophisticated adversaries using evasive bots, techniques, and technologies. Website owners have experienced more theft of proprietary data and exfiltration of pricing and product information, all of which chips away at their competitive advantage.

How has AI added to content providers’ web scraping problem?

A growing number of search engine and AI companies are using web scrapers in conjunction with large language models (LLMs) to collect content from websites and then present summarized versions to users. Reading AI-generated summaries from search engines or generative AI (GenAI) tools can save users a step by providing information faster. But the practice can also be harmful and disruptive for website owners and content publishers.

Loss of referral traffic: While some AI summaries might provide links to original content, users will be less likely to visit those sites when they already have a short summary.

While some AI summaries might provide links to original content, users will be less likely to visit those sites when they already have a short summary. Lost revenue: Many content publishers rely on web traffic to fund their business, whether through display ads or subscriptions. Less traffic generally means less revenue.

Many content publishers rely on web traffic to fund their business, whether through display ads or subscriptions. Less traffic generally means less revenue. Content misrepresentation: GenAI summaries of web content may misrepresent that content.

With less income coming in, content publishers have less motivation and fewer funds to create original or timely content. And if they create less content, LLMs will have less credible information from legitimate sources to draw from, which will reduce the flow and dissemination of new information even more.

How do WordPress users protect their sites from web scraping?

Many bloggers and other content creators continue to use WordPress due to its relatively straightforward, non-technical interface. WordPress users have adopted a number of tactics to defend against web scraping, including using robots.txt protocols to help guide bonafide crawlers through their content as well as adopting advanced CAPTCHA identification methods to block malicious bots and separate them from legitimate traffic. Some also use advanced security measures to block suspicious addresses, and employ rate limiting to reduce the strain on a site’s traffic load and resource allocation.

What are the best ways for content publishers to combat web scraping?

For content publishers, content is literally their business. Preventing excessive and malicious web scraping must be a top priority.

A few best practices can make a huge difference:

Limit unnecessary and malicious web scraping: Implement solutions that can block certain sites’ bots or limit the volume of scraping allowed. Modern defenses can limit the number of requests from a specific IP address, or limit access to a reasonable amount of scraping attempts in a given period of time, allowing “normal” human user web navigation to continue unimpeded.

Implement solutions that can block certain sites’ bots or limit the volume of scraping allowed. Modern defenses can limit the number of requests from a specific IP address, or limit access to a reasonable amount of scraping attempts in a given period of time, allowing “normal” human user web navigation to continue unimpeded. Use AI-powered solutions: Web scrapers are increasingly relying on AI-powered bots to scrape sites. Defending against those bots requires AI-powered solutions. Those solutions might monitor real-time threat intelligence feeds to identify emerging threats, or analyze site traffic to detect behavioral anomalies that signal bot activity.

Web scrapers are increasingly relying on AI-powered bots to scrape sites. Defending against those bots requires AI-powered solutions. Those solutions might monitor real-time threat intelligence feeds to identify emerging threats, or analyze site traffic to detect behavioral anomalies that signal bot activity. Restrict which pages and content can be scraped: You might decide to allow certain pages to be scraped — like marketing pages about products or developer documentation. And you might restrict scraping on pages where you are monetizing original content through ads.

You might decide to allow certain pages to be scraped — like marketing pages about products or developer documentation. And you might restrict scraping on pages where you are monetizing original content through ads. Use a solution with AI-powered bot detection: You could employ a solution that automatically triggers a “Turing”-style test to differentiate human activity from bot behavior. For example, Cloudflare Turnstile improves upon widely used CAPTCHA technology with a short snippet of code to automatically detect bots without degrading your site’s performance for human users.

You could employ a solution that automatically triggers a “Turing”-style test to differentiate human activity from bot behavior. For example, Cloudflare Turnstile improves upon widely used CAPTCHA technology with a short snippet of code to automatically detect bots without degrading your site’s performance for human users. Implement updated compensation models: Website owners and content publishers could create more paywall-protected content to offset revenue losses from scraping. However, this approach creates a two-tiered Internet, where the best and most innovative content is increasingly sequestered behind walls. Instead, website owners and content publishers should implement a compensation model that works for all involved parties. Charging AI-scrapers to access sites can offset lost income for site owners and publishers while providing scrapers with original content.

Regain control of web scraping with Cloudflare

Cloudflare enables website owners and content publishers to regain control over web scraping. Cloudflare AI Crawl Control provides full visibility into AI crawling and scraping activity. You can allow or block crawlers with a single click; limit scraping to select pages or types of content on your site; and slow or block activity from specific IP addresses. And you can manage everything from a single, intuitive dashboard. Cloudflare Bot Management distinguishes good and bad bots in real time, enabling you to allow good bots to crawl your site while stopping harmful ones.

Learn more about how Cloudflare lets you take back control over your content.

FAQs

What is web scraping and what is its original purpose?

Web scraping, or website scraping, is an automated process used to extract data or content from websites. The practice was originally established to help search engines more efficiently classify content and guide users to the specific information.

What are the historical benefits of web scraping for users and content creators?

Initially, web scraping helped users gain access to comprehensive and accurate lists of web content. And content providers were able to monetize their unique intellectual property (IP).

How does excessive or malicious web scraping harm content providers?

Excessive web scraping can lead to content theft and degraded site performance. When bots repeatedly scrape a site, it can increase page load times and frustrate users while leading to higher costs for the content provider.

What are the common security tools content providers use to defend against web scraping?

Content providers have traditionally used defenses like bot management and web application firewall (WAF) solutions to protect against IP theft and excessive scraping. They also commonly implement a robots.txt file, though it is often ignored by malicious bots.

How does generative AI (GenAI) exacerbate the content scraping problem?

Search engine and AI companies use web scrapers with large language models (LLMs) to collect content and present users with summarized versions. This practice leads to a loss of referral traffic, which causes lost revenue for publishers.

What are key best practices for publishers who want to combat malicious web scraping?

Publishers should limit unnecessary and malicious web scraping by restricting the volume of scraping allowed. They can also use AI-powered solutions to defend against sophisticated AI-powered bots and implement a compensation model, charging AI-scrapers to access sites.

What are some specific tactics WordPress users employ to protect their sites?

Many WordPress users adopt robots.txt protocols to guide legitimate crawlers. They also use advanced CAPTCHA identification methods to block malicious bots and separate them from human traffic. Some employ security measures to block suspicious addresses and use rate limiting.

What Cloudflare solutions can help content publishers regain control over scraping?

Cloudflare AI Crawl Control provides visibility into AI crawling activity and allows publishers to block, limit, or slow down specific crawlers with a single click. Cloudflare Bot Management distinguishes between good and bad bots in real time, allowing helpful bots to crawl the site while stopping harmful ones.