Copia link dell'articolo

Cos'è un record CNAME DNS?

Un record di "nome canonico" (CNAME) fa riferimento a un dominio "canonico" a partire da un dominio alias. Un record CNAME viene utilizzato al posto di un record A, quando un dominio o un sottodominio è un alias di un altro dominio. Tutti i record CNAME devono fare riferimento a un dominio, mai a un indirizzo IP. Immagina una caccia al tesoro in cui ogni indizio fa riferimento a un altro indizio e l'ultimo indizio fa riferimento al tesoro. Un dominio con un record CNAME è come un indizio che può fare riferimento a un altro indizio (un altro dominio con un record CNAME) o al tesoro (un dominio con un record A).

Ad esempio, supponiamo che blog.example.com abbia un record CNAME con un valore di "example.com" (senza la parte "blog"). Questo significa che quando un server DNS raggiunge i record DNS per blog.example.com, in realtà attiva un'altra ricerca DNS su example.com, restituendo l'indirizzo IP di example.com tramite il suo record A. In questo caso, possiamo dire che example.com è il nome canonico (o vero nome) di blog.example.com.

Spesso, quando i siti hanno sottodomini come blog.example.com o shop.example.com, tali sottodomini avranno record CNAME che fanno riferimento a un dominio root (example.com). In questo modo, se l'indirizzo IP dell'host cambia, solo il record DNS A per il dominio root deve essere aggiornato e tutti i record CNAME seguiranno insieme a tutte le modifiche apportate alla root.

Un malinteso frequente è che un record CNAME debba sempre essere risolto nello stesso sito Web del dominio a cui fa riferimento, ma non è così. Il record CNAME fa riferimento solo al client allo stesso indirizzo IP del dominio root. Una volta che il client raggiunge tale indirizzo IP, il server Web gestirà comunque l'URL di conseguenza. Ad esempio, blog.example.com potrebbe avere un CNAME che fa riferimento a example.com, indirizzando il client all'indirizzo IP di example.com. Ma quando il client si connette effettivamente a tale indirizzo IP, il server Web osserverà l'URL e vedrà che è blog.example.com, quindi mostrerà la pagina del blog anziché la home page.

Esempio di un record CNAME:

blog.example.com tipo di record: valore: TTL @ CNAME è un alias di example.com 32600

In questo esempio, puoi vedere che blog.example.com fa riferimento a example.com e, supponendo che sia basato sul nostro record A di esempio, sappiamo che alla fine verrà risolto nell'indirizzo IP 192.0.2.1.

Report 2023 GigaOm Radar per la sicurezza del DNS Scarica il report Report Leggi il report sul panorama delle minacce DDoS nel quarto trimestre 2023 Scarica il report

Un record CNAME può fare riferimento a un altro record CNAME?

Fare riferimento da un record CNAME a un altro record CNAME non è una soluzione efficiente, poiché richiede più ricerche DNS prima di poter caricare il dominio, il che rallenta l'esperienza utente, tuttavia è possibile. Ad esempio, blog.example.com potrebbe avere un record CNAME che faccia riferimento al record CNAME di www.example.com, che a sua volta fa riferimento a un record example.com.

CNAME per blog.example.com:

blog.example.com tipo di record: valore: TTL @ CNAME è un alias di www.example.com 32600

Che fa riferimento a un CNAME per www.example.com:

www.example.com tipo di record: valore: TTL @ CNAME è un alias di example.com 32600

Questa configurazione aggiunge un ulteriore passaggio al processo di ricerca DNS e deve essere evitata se possibile. I record CNAME per blog.example.com e www.example.com, invece, devono fare riferimento direttamente a example.com.

DNS rapido e sicuro DNS gratuito compreso in qualsiasi piano Cloudflare Inizia gratuitamente

Quali restrizioni si applicano all'utilizzo dei record CNAME?

No duplicate names

No other DNS records can have the same name as any given CNAME record. What this means in practice is that other types of DNS records, like MX, TXT, A, or SOA, cannot be labeled with an alias for a domain. There also cannot be any other CNAME records with the same name.

If there is a CNAME on "blog.example.com" pointing to "example.com," there cannot be any other types of records on "blog.example.com" — they all have to be under "example.com."

Suppose Sam writes articles under the pseudonym "Mark." His legal documents, such as his birth certificate and passport, will still be under his real name, Sam, even though Mark and Sam are the same person. DNS records are similar: the alias domain can only point to the actual domain, and the "legal documents" (the other DNS records) have to be under that real domain.

There is one exception — and that is in the case of CNAME flattening, when a CNAME acts like an A/AAAA record. In fact, all proxied CNAME records behave this way. However, other records are still not permitted on the same name as a flattened CNAME record. Learn more about CNAME flattening.

MX and NS records

MX and NS records cannot point to a CNAME record; they have to point to an A record (for IPv4) or an AAAA record (for IPv6). An MX record is a mail exchange record that directs email to a mail server. An NS record is a "name server" record and indicates which DNS server is authoritative for that domain.

When are CNAME records returned for non-CNAME queries?

As stated above, domains are not allowed, per DNS specifications, to have other DNS records on a name that already has a CNAME record.

For this reason, a query for another type of record, such as a TXT record, that uses the alias instead of the domain's true name will return a CNAME record instead of the requested record. The requester then needs to query the domain that the CNAME points to in order to get the desired record.

If Alice wants to view the TXT records for blog.example.com and sends a query for them, she will get the CNAME record back instead of the TXT record. She then needs to send a DNS query to the target of the CNAME record asking for the TXT record and will get a response if the target has a TXT record. This would be the case for other types of DNS record queries as well.

Learn more about TXT records.