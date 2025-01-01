R U Dead Yet? (R.U.D.Y.) attack

R.U.D.Y. is a low-and-slow attack tool that mimics legitimate traffic. It can keep a server tied up indefinitely.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Related Content
Low and slow attack
Slowloris attack
What is a DDoS botnet?
What is a denial-of-service (DoS) attack?
Smurf attack (historic)
Subscribe to theNET, Cloudflare's monthly recap of the Internet's most popular insights!
Copy article link
‘R U Dead Yet?’ or R.U.D.Y. is a denial-of-service attack tool that aims to keep a web server tied up by submitting form data at an absurdly slow pace. A R.U.D.Y. exploit is categorized as a low-and-slow attack, since it focuses on creating a few drawn-out requests rather than overwhelming a server with a high volume of quick requests. A successful R.U.D.Y. attack will result in the victim’s origin server becoming unavailable to legitimate traffic.
The R.U.D.Y. software includes a user-friendly point-and-click interface, so all an attacker needs to do is point the tool at a vulnerable target. Any web service that accepts form input is vulnerable to a R.U.D.Y. attack, since the tool works by sniffing out form fields and exploiting the form submission process.
A R.U.D.Y. attack can be broken down into the following steps:
The R.U.D.Y. tool can simultaneously create several of these slow requests all targeting one web server. Since web servers can only handle so many connections at once, it’s possible for the R.U.D.Y. attack to tie up all available connections, meaning any legitimate users trying to access the web server will be denied service. Even a robust web server with a high number of connections available can be taken down by R.U.D.Y. via a network of computers conducting attacks simultaneously, this is known as a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack.
*HTTP headers are key/value pairs that are sent with any HTTP request or response, and they provide vital information such as the HTTP version being used, what language the content is in, how much content is being delivered, etc.
Because slow and low attacks are carried out much more subtly than traditional denial-of-service attacks, they can be hard to detect, but protections can be put in place to prevent them. One such prevention measure is to set stricter connection timeout intervals on a web server, meaning that the slowest connections will be severed. This solution comes with a side effect: legitimate users with slow Internet connections could be denied service by the server. Alternately a reverse-proxy solution, such as Cloudflare’s DDoS protection, can filter out low-and-slow attack traffic like R.U.D.Y. attacks, without disconnecting legitimate users.