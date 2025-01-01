What is AI security?

AI security includes all of the resources used to safeguard the development of AI applications, govern the employee use of AI, and protect AI-powered applications and models.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Copy article link
Just as cybersecurity protects traditional IT systems, artificial intelligence (AI) security safeguards the entire AI lifecycle — from building models, training data, and developing interfaces to deploying downstream applications and running interferences. AI security refers to the collection of technologies, processes, and practices that:
With AI adoption surging among individuals and organizations of all sizes, AI security has become a mission-critical challenge. According to McKinsey, GenAI usage in organizations leaped from 33% in 2023 to 71% in 2024. Other sources suggest that as many as 78% of organizations now report using AI (including GenAI) in at least one business function.
For many organizations, the rapid increase in AI adoption has vastly outpaced the capabilities of traditional security architectures, governance, compliance policies, and risk management playbooks. The mismatch creates dangerous blind spots.
AI means a larger and more complex attack surface. AI systems comprise multiple interlocking layers — data pipelines, model training, model hosting, protocols, APIs, user interfaces, plugins, agents — that all must be secured.
For instance, AI-powered apps are vulnerable to prompt injections, supply chain vulnerabilities, and other unique risks. A customer support bot — if manipulated — could leak sensitive employee data or trade secrets. An attacker could abuse a model by overloading it with requests, causing AI resource overconsumption or denial of service. Thus, AI security is inherently more complex than traditional application security or data protection controls.
Understanding the key AI security risks and best practices, as well as security approaches tailored to generative and agentic AI, can help you safeguard AI.
According to a 2025 survey, 85% of IT decision makers report that employees are adopting AI tools faster than their IT teams can assess them. That same survey found that 93% of employees input information into AI tools without approval.
Shadow AI — this adoption of AI models and tools without IT or security oversight — has become a serious problem for organizations. Without a comprehensive view of the tools being used by the workforce, sensitive company data, such as proprietary code or personally identifiable information (PII), may be input or uploaded to unapproved AI services.
AI models and applications offer new targets for cybercriminals and create opportunities for employing new, AI-specific tactics.Threats to LLMs
Adopting AI at scale also introduces serious compliance and legal challenges.
Organizations in highly regulated industries (finance and healthcare, for instance) face stiff penalties for failing to comply with data privacy regulations, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe.
Security posture is a system’s readiness to mitigate attacks. Effectively managing it means taking a proactive, holistic approach to identifying, assessing, and acting on threats and vulnerabilities.
Security posture management is inherently complex, and AI compounds that complexity. Because AI systems span data, models, interfaces, APIs, and often asynchronous agents, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) can be a multidimensional challenge. Organizations must ensure consistency, monitor for drift, detect anomalies, and integrate AI risk into enterprise risk frameworks. They need tools that help facilitate AI adoption while still maintaining the security and privacy of enterprise networks and data.
IT leaders can mitigate the inherent complexities of securing AI by looking for solutions that support some basic practices:
Securing GenAI usage, including LLMs and chat tools, requires a layered strategy. You need to address the GenAI tools your teams use, how they interact with those tools, and what happens to the outputs from those interactions.
Some of best practices include:
A few key capabilities, when combined, help form a defense-in-depth barrier around AI and GenAI interactions. In particular:
AI agents are AI-powered programs that can help human users by autonomously holding memory, making decisions over time, calling external tools, or chaining tasks. These agents introduce a new frontier in AI risk. Agents can be manipulated over sessions and hijacked to execute unintended actions.
Top risks in agentic AI include:
Following these basic principles can help protect AI agents:
Securing AI agents demands more continuous monitoring, threat detection, and runtime controls than traditional AI deployments.
Cloudflare AI Security Suite is a unified solution that gives you the tools to control data and manage risk across the entire AI lifecycle.
With Cloudflare Firewall for AI, you can protect public-facing AI applications against the top threats for LLMs — including prompt injection, model poisoning, and more. At the same time, you can guard sensitive data from being exposed through user prompts and model responses.
The Cloudflare SASE platform enables you to control AI use and implement AI-SPM. You can discover all shadow AI tools across your organization, enforce data governance, manage access to AI tools, and control AI agent connections to internal resources, like MCP servers.
Cloudflare also helps developers build and deploy AI services rapidly, efficiently, and securely. They can manage multiple AI models from a unified control plane, protect credentials at the edge, enforce content safety guardrails, and securely connect AI agents to internal APIs and data stores. With AI Gateway, they can monitor usage, costs, and errors while reducing risks and expenses through caching, rate limiting, request retries, and model fallbacks.
Learn more about Cloudflare’s approach to AI security and the Cloudflare AI Security Suite.
Artificial intelligence (AI) security safeguards the entire AI lifecycle — from building models, training data, and developing interfaces to deploying downstream applications and running interferences. AI security refers to the collection of technologies, processes, and practices that secure the use of generative AI (GenAI) apps by employees, protect AI-powered applications from data risks and abuse, and help developers build AI apps, agents, and workloads securely.
AI security has become a mission-critical challenge because AI adoption is surging among individuals and organizations of all sizes. The rapid increase in AI adoption has outpaced traditional security architectures and governance, creating dangerous blind spots.
Common AI security risks include limited visibility into employee use of AI tools (shadow AI); AI-specific threats (like prompt injection and data poisoning); threats to AI-powered applications (like DDoS and supply chain attacks); and security and compliance risks.
AI security solutions should provide complete, real-time visibility into all AI models and usage; active risk management (prioritizing prompt injection and data poisoning); data protection (encrypting and sanitizing sensitive data); access security using zero trust principles; and application defense using an AI firewall.
Securing GenAI usage requires a layered strategy that addresses the tools, how teams interact with them, and the resulting outputs. Key best practices include: discovering shadow AI usage; monitoring and controlling AI app access by applying the zero trust principle of least privilege; protecting sensitive data by employing data loss prevention (DLP); blocking harmful or toxic prompts; and enhancing posture management with an AI-SPM service and cloud access security broker (CASB).
A defense-in-depth barrier around AI and GenAI interactions can be formed by combining a few key capabilities. These include an AI firewall to discover endpoints and block malicious prompts; AI-aware data protection to enforce strict access controls and maintain audit trails; and an AI gateway to act as a proxy for content moderation, data protection, and threat mitigation.
To protect AI agents, implement strategic separation (maintaining barriers between instructions, memory, and user requests); strengthen user authorization with signatures; and shrink the sandbox by offering agents more limited toolsets in restrictive environments.