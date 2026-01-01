Resource hub

Cloudflare provides security, performance, and reliability for anything connected to the Internet. Refer to our latest resources to learn how you can leverage our integrated global cloud network.
Visualize how adopting coffee shop networking with a SASE platform transforms your architecture.
This multi-page solution guide highlights how organizations can adopt a coffee shop networking approach with Cloudflare One, the agile SASE platform.
DDoS attacks are a direct threat to patient care, shutting down critical systems like EHRs and scheduling. The healthcare sector is the top target for ransomware, with attacks costing an average of $10.93 million per breach. Learn the four security must-haves to keep patient care online.
Learn three technical capabilities — including examples — that can simplify many compliance tasks
Learn how Cloudflare's connectivity cloud can help simplify a range of compliance tasks.
50% of enterprises don’t feel ready for data compliance management. This infographic explains emerging security capabilities that can help.
Learn about plans and pricing for Cloudflare's Zero Trust services.
Understand the 2026 threat landscape defined by a new Measure of Effectiveness (MOE). The report details new risks from state-sponsored pre-positioning, token theft, hyper-volumetric DDoS, and more.
Secure your SaaS, AI, and cloud environments, automate compliance, and unify visibility and control over shadow IT and misconfigurations across your hybrid workforce without slowing down productivity.
Recommendations on how DNS filtering offers quick time-to-value to mitigate the risks of AI adoption, including by discovering shadow AI and stopping AI-enhanced threats.
Learn about the ROI of Cloudflare, with statistics, quotes, and use cases drawn from Cloudflare enterprise customers
Cloudflare enables global network use with local control over data inspection, keys, and logs to meet compliance and GDPR requirements for organizations.