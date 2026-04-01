1.2.“Claim” means a claim submitted by Customer to Cloudflare pursuant to these Terms.

1.3.“Customer Planned Downtime” means downtime in minutes expressly specified to Cloudflare by Customer, including, but not limited to, any time for which Customer has requested that Service access be suspended from their environment.

1.4.“Incident” means any set of circumstances resulting in an observable or reproduceable degradation of the Service.

1.5.“Issue” means any set of circumstances resulting in a failure to meet a Service Level.

1.6 “Monthly Fee ” means the Fees actually paid by Customer to Cloudflare in the billing month preceding the Incident, exclusive of any Fees for Services subject to a Service-Specific SLA.

1.7.“Outage Period” is the number of downtime minutes resulting from an Unscheduled Service Outage.

1.8.“P1 Issue” means any Issue in which the Service is significantly impaired and unavailable from multiple ISPs (e.g. a situation where one or more of Customer’s websites are inaccessible to End Users in multiple geographies).

1.9.“P2 Issue” means any Issue in which Customer experiences a repeated inability to use the Service from a single ISP (e.g. a localized denial of service issue that is limited to a single website or even a single server).

1.10.“P3 Issue” means any non-urgent Issue that, whilst potentially Service impacting, does not prevent Customer’s use of the Service in any material way (e.g. minor bugs or reports of unexpected behavior).

1.11.“P4 Issue” means any general question related to Cloudflare's products or services. For example, purely informational requests, reports, usage questions, clarifications regarding documentation, or any feature enhancement suggestions.

1.12.“Scheduled Availability” means the total number of minutes in a given month, minus any Customer Planned Downtime.

1.13.“Service Levels” means the service level commitments set forth in Section 2 of these Terms, and any other standards that Cloudflare chooses to adhere to and by which it measures the level of service provided to Customer.

1.14.“Unscheduled Service Outage” means an interruption to the Service that was not previously communicated to Customer, and that results in Customer’s websites being unavailable to its own End Users. Unscheduled Service Outages exclude any: (i) Customer Planned Downtime; and/or (ii) any downtime caused by an SLA exclusion listed in Section 8.1 below.

2. SERVICE LEVEL COMMITMENT

2.1.Measurable Performance Enhancement . The Service will serve Customer Content measurably faster than Customer’s websites would serve Customer Content without use of the Service.

2.2.100% Uptime . The Service will serve Customer Content globally 100% of the time.

2.3.Penalties . If the Service fails to meet the relevant service level commitments, Customer will receive a credit from Cloudflare as set-forth inSection 9 of these Terms or the relevant Service-Specific SLA (the “Service Credit” ).

3. ACCESS TO SUPPORT

3.1. Customer will utilize Cloudflare’s online account interface to manage and configure the Service.

3.2. Cloudflare will provide Customer with access to an online customer support center where Customer may: (i) open a Claim; (ii) send Cloudflare information to aid in the resolution of any Issues with the Service; (iii) check on the status of open Claims; (iv) track any correspondence between Customer and Cloudflare support engineers; and (v) access other informational resources to resolve issues with the Service.

3.3. Cloudflare will make available a dedicated team of telephone support engineers, to whom Customer may report and resolve potential Issues.

3.4. Additional information regarding support options may be found at http://www.cloudflare.com/help.

4. SCOPE OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT

4.1. Cloudflare will provide to Customer the onboarding and technical support services that are associated with Customer’s success package as set forth on Cloudflare’s website located at https://www.cloudflare.com/success-offerings/. All Cloudflare Customers with a subscription Service Date on or before November 10, 2020, will be entitled to the onboarding and technical support services that are included in Cloudflare’s standard success offering unless Customer has upgraded to Cloudflare’s premium success offering.

4.2. Customer support does not include code development or the debugging of Customer’s websites or software.

4.3. For security reasons, only Customer’s Authorized Users may submit Claims to Cloudflare.

5. CUSTOMER SUPPORT RESPONSE TIMES AND AVAILABILITY

5.1. Cloudflare’s initial response times (listed below) varies based on the customer success offering purchased by and Customer and the severity of the Claim. Cloudflare is committed to providing a response within the timeframes described below, as measured from Customer initiation of a Claim.