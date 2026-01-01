Application Security: API Shield, Bots, DDoS Protection, Page Shield, Rate Limiting, RuleSet Engine, SSL/TLS, SSL/TLS for SaaS, Turnstile, WAF
Application Performance: Argo Smart Routing, Cache/CDN, DNS, Load Balancing, Speed, Waiting Room, Zaraz
Note: While services like Zaraz are in-scope, customers are responsible for ensuring that any third-party scripts configured within Zaraz comply with HIPAA disclosure rules.
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and SSE: Access, Email Security, Browser Isolation, CASB, Cloudflare One, Cloudflare Tunnel, Cloudflare Zero Trust, Gateway, Cloudflare One Client (WARP Client), Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
Network Services: Cloudflare Network Firewall, Cloudflare WAN, Magic Transit, Network Flow, Network Interconnect, Spectrum, Time Services
Developer Platform: AI Gateway, Browser Rendering, Cloudflare Images, Cloudflare Queues, Cloudflare for SaaS, D1, Durable Objects, Hyperdrive, KV, Pages, R2, Stream, Vectorize, Workers, Workers AI
Analytics and Insights: Analytics, Cloudflare Web Analytics, Logs, Log Explorer, Radar, Security Center
Privacy and Compliance: Data Localization Suite
Core Platform: Notifications