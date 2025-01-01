How to prevent web scraping

AI-powered web crawlers and scrapers steal original content and restrict website visitors. Learn how website owners and content publishers can regain control of web scraping.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Copy article link
Web scraping, also known as website scraping, is the automated process of extracting data or content from websites. It is a well-established Internet practice originally designed to help search engines more efficiently guide users to the specific content they wanted to see. Essentially, web scrapers, also known as crawlers, would “crawl” across websites and extract their content to classify the website in the search engine’s index.
Initially, web scraping worked quite well for most parties:
Content providers were incentivized to keep updating their content, and the system worked relatively smoothly overall, with users, search engines, and content providers each getting what they were looking for and existing in a relatively stable state of triangulated homeostasis.
While the web scraping ecosystem worked well initially, it is vulnerable to attack and misuse. For example:
Realizing that excessive web scraping is a direct threat to their business, content providers have implemented a variety of defenses against IP theft and excessive scraping, including bot management and web application firewall (WAF) solutions. Many have also implemented a robots.txt file, which provides guidelines for how bots can interact with websites, but those files rely on bots to “do the right thing” and are often ignored.
These web scraping defenses can be overmatched by sophisticated adversaries using evasive bots, techniques, and technologies. Website owners have experienced more theft of proprietary data and exfiltration of pricing and product information, all of which chips away at their competitive advantage.
A growing number of search engine and AI companies are using web scrapers in conjunction with large language models (LLMs) to collect content from websites and then present summarized versions to users. Reading AI-generated summaries from search engines or generative AI (GenAI) tools can save users a step by providing information faster. But the practice can also be harmful and disruptive for website owners and content publishers.
With less income coming in, content publishers have less motivation and fewer funds to create original or timely content. And if they create less content, LLMs will have less credible information from legitimate sources to draw from, which will reduce the flow and dissemination of new information even more.
Many bloggers and other content creators continue to use WordPress due to its relatively straightforward, non-technical interface. WordPress users have adopted a number of tactics to defend against web scraping, including using robots.txt protocols to help guide bonafide crawlers through their content as well as adopting advanced CAPTCHA identification methods to block malicious bots and separate them from legitimate traffic. Some also use advanced security measures to block suspicious addresses, and employ rate limiting to reduce the strain on a site’s traffic load and resource allocation.
For content publishers, content is literally their business. Preventing excessive and malicious web scraping must be a top priority.
A few best practices can make a huge difference:
Cloudflare enables website owners and content publishers to regain control over web scraping. Cloudflare AI Crawl Control provides full visibility into AI crawling and scraping activity. You can allow or block crawlers with a single click; limit scraping to select pages or types of content on your site; and slow or block activity from specific IP addresses. And you can manage everything from a single, intuitive dashboard. Cloudflare Bot Management distinguishes good and bad bots in real time, enabling you to allow good bots to crawl your site while stopping harmful ones.
Learn more about how Cloudflare lets you take back control over your content.
Web scraping, or website scraping, is an automated process used to extract data or content from websites. The practice was originally established to help search engines more efficiently classify content and guide users to the specific information.
Initially, web scraping helped users gain access to comprehensive and accurate lists of web content. And content providers were able to monetize their unique intellectual property (IP).
Excessive web scraping can lead to content theft and degraded site performance. When bots repeatedly scrape a site, it can increase page load times and frustrate users while leading to higher costs for the content provider.
Content providers have traditionally used defenses like bot management and web application firewall (WAF) solutions to protect against IP theft and excessive scraping. They also commonly implement a robots.txt file, though it is often ignored by malicious bots.
Search engine and AI companies use web scrapers with large language models (LLMs) to collect content and present users with summarized versions. This practice leads to a loss of referral traffic, which causes lost revenue for publishers.
Publishers should limit unnecessary and malicious web scraping by restricting the volume of scraping allowed. They can also use AI-powered solutions to defend against sophisticated AI-powered bots and implement a compensation model, charging AI-scrapers to access sites.
Many WordPress users adopt robots.txt protocols to guide legitimate crawlers. They also use advanced CAPTCHA identification methods to block malicious bots and separate them from human traffic. Some employ security measures to block suspicious addresses and use rate limiting.
Cloudflare AI Crawl Control provides visibility into AI crawling activity and allows publishers to block, limit, or slow down specific crawlers with a single click. Cloudflare Bot Management distinguishes between good and bad bots in real time, allowing helpful bots to crawl the site while stopping harmful ones.